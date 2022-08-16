ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1043theparty.com

Pritzker Administration Announces All First Round Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Have Been Issued

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today issued three additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021. These awardees join the 182 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July...
ILLINOIS STATE
1043theparty.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
ILLINOIS STATE
1043theparty.com

New Student Loan Repayment Program Launches for Community Behavioral Health Care Professionals

CHICAGO – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals. The Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is designed as an incentive for recruitment and retention of those who practice in underserved or rural areas.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1043theparty.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities

Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities. Thomas Bennett will continue to serve on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.* Bennett has served on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission since 2020. He is a State Representative of 106th District, the Assistant Republican Leader, and sits on multiple committees including the Child Care Access and Early Childhood Committee and the Appropriations-Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Bennett previously worked as an IT Service Manager at State Farm Insurance and as a high school science teacher. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois State, and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.
ILLINOIS STATE
1043theparty.com

Paris 95 School Safety Announcement

Paris 95 School Safety Announcement – August 19, 2022. Safety is a top priority of our school district every single day. We regularly work to improve our facilities, provide training to our. students and staff, and build relationships with our first responders. This letter is to inform you of...
PARIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy