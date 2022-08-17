Read full article on original website
Chelsea: Zoning ordinance amendment
This Zoning Ordinance Amendment amends the City of Chelsea, Michigan Zoning Ordinance of Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended. The City of Chelsea hereby ordains that the Official Zoning Map has been amended to rezone 1.66 acres (Parcel 06-06-11-480-045) from MH-1 (Manufacture Home) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential). This Ordinance...
Webster Twp: Synopsis of board meeting Aug 16
The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on August 16, 2022 at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees Dan Munzel, Jeff Harms, John Westman, Shelly Vrsek; Deputy Supervisor Rick Kleinschmidt; Deputy Clerk Donna Whitney; and 6 citizens.
Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief
There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily. At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day. In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson...
Weekly Road Work, Aug 22-28
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October. Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August - late-Sept. Ann Arbor Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust...
Senior Moments: Working Together Means More Services for Seniors
In June 2022, Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) was awarded a grant from the 5-Healthy Towns Foundation for a collaborative program to provide special services and activities for eligible Chelsea seniors. The program will expand in the next two years to seniors participating in the Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge Centers.
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
A Dexter woman is going on a big bike ride for a good cause
What started as a dream for Dexter resident Sharon Bouchard has turned into the real thing as she helps a good cause. For two months, she will be bicycling across the country to help raise donations to support research for a cure, support treatment, and independence for those living with MS.
E. coli Outbreak Extends to Washtenaw County
Over the past two weeks, health departments across the state have been investigating reports of a dangerous strain of E. coli that has been reported. On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced their investigation has now extended into Washtenaw County. According to MDHHS, the number of reported cases of E. coli infections this month is already five times the number reported in 2021, with over half of confirmed cases requiring hospitalization.
Dexter Cross Country Teams Open Under the Lights
The 2022 cross country season opened for the Dexter cross country teams at the Lamplighter race in Livonia late Friday night. The Lamplighter is run at Ford Field park in Livonia with the boy's varsity race not starting until 10:30 PM and the girls at 11:00 PM. Team awards were...
Dexter Girls Golf Sweeps SEC Tri-Meet
The Dexter girls' golf team had a strong opening week to the season after opening SEC play with a tri-meet sweep at Lincoln. The Dreadnaughts shot a team score of 182 at Pine View Golf Course and beat out Lincoln with 184 and Chelsea with 191 for the sweep. Freshman...
Dexter Water Polo Splits Pair to Open Season
The Dexter men's water polo team opened its season by splitting a pair of home contests this week. The Dreadnaughts opened with an 18-2 pasting of Grand Blanc Tuesday night. Dexter jumped out to 5-2 lead after one period and never looked back. The lead grew to 9-2 at the half as the Dreads defense clamped down on the Bobcats.
Chelsea Soccer Takes Down Northwest in Opener
The Chelsea soccer team got the 2022 season rolling with a strong 4-1 win over Jackson Northwest Wednesday night. After a weather delay pushed the start timeback the Bulldogs got the started with a goal by Jose Ortiz Martinez at the 14 minutes mark of the first half. A short...
Chelsea Field Hockey Blanks Rockford
The Chelsea field hockey team used a stellar defensive performance and a goal in each half to take down Rockford 2-0 in the season opener at home Wednesday night. The teams were scoreless after one period, but the Bulldogs went on top in the second when Jordan Siefert blocked a clearing pass and fired in a shot from just inside the arc for a 1-0 lead with 9:14 left in the second period.
