Saline, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea: Zoning ordinance amendment

This Zoning Ordinance Amendment amends the City of Chelsea, Michigan Zoning Ordinance of Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended. The City of Chelsea hereby ordains that the Official Zoning Map has been amended to rezone 1.66 acres (Parcel 06-06-11-480-045) from MH-1 (Manufacture Home) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential). This Ordinance...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Webster Twp: Synopsis of board meeting Aug 16

The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on August 16, 2022 at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees Dan Munzel, Jeff Harms, John Westman, Shelly Vrsek; Deputy Supervisor Rick Kleinschmidt; Deputy Clerk Donna Whitney; and 6 citizens.
DEXTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. clerk warns of misleading mail

Some county residents are getting postcards or fliers in the mail which appear to be from the county clerk’s office. They’re actually scams, according to County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown. She is asking people who get that mail to pitch it. The postcards are marketing...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer appoints Howell woman to Manufactured Housing Commission

Kimberly A. Scott of Howell, senior vice president of acquisitions and transition for Cambio Communities, has been appointed to Michigan’s Manufactured Housing Commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Scott is appointed to represent operators of licensed manufactured housing park for a term commencing August 18, 2022, and expiring May 9,...
HOWELL, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline: City council synopsis Aug 1

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as submitted. There were no public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 18, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 100 payees in the amount of $558,175.93; Appointment of Claire Warden to the Environmental Commission; MML Annual Meeting – Election of Trustees; Updated CLEMIS IT Agreement; Investment Report.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Senior Moments: Working Together Means More Services for Seniors

In June 2022, Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) was awarded a grant from the 5-Healthy Towns Foundation for a collaborative program to provide special services and activities for eligible Chelsea seniors. The program will expand in the next two years to seniors participating in the Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge Centers.
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Weekly Road Work, Aug 22-28

Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October. Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August - late-Sept. Ann Arbor Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
nbc25news.com

Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud

OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

