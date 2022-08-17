Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Zoning ordinance amendment
This Zoning Ordinance Amendment amends the City of Chelsea, Michigan Zoning Ordinance of Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended. The City of Chelsea hereby ordains that the Official Zoning Map has been amended to rezone 1.66 acres (Parcel 06-06-11-480-045) from MH-1 (Manufacture Home) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential). This Ordinance...
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp: Synopsis of board meeting Aug 16
The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on August 16, 2022 at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees Dan Munzel, Jeff Harms, John Westman, Shelly Vrsek; Deputy Supervisor Rick Kleinschmidt; Deputy Clerk Donna Whitney; and 6 citizens.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. clerk warns of misleading mail
Some county residents are getting postcards or fliers in the mail which appear to be from the county clerk’s office. They’re actually scams, according to County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown. She is asking people who get that mail to pitch it. The postcards are marketing...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Howell woman to Manufactured Housing Commission
Kimberly A. Scott of Howell, senior vice president of acquisitions and transition for Cambio Communities, has been appointed to Michigan’s Manufactured Housing Commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Scott is appointed to represent operators of licensed manufactured housing park for a term commencing August 18, 2022, and expiring May 9,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: City council synopsis Aug 1
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as submitted. There were no public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 18, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 100 payees in the amount of $558,175.93; Appointment of Claire Warden to the Environmental Commission; MML Annual Meeting – Election of Trustees; Updated CLEMIS IT Agreement; Investment Report.
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
Car wash on its way to becoming a marijuana dispensary in Saline
SALINE, MI – The building where Zax Auto Wash now operates in Saline is now one step closer to becoming a medical marijuana dispensary. The car wash site, located at 660 E. Michigan Ave., is officially the city’s second location that has been granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana provisioning center.
WILX-TV
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader re-sentenced in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The leader of a national White supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States has been re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Justen Watkins is the self-admitted leader of The Base, a gang Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned is among those mixing...
Michigan GOP sides with disavowed Hillsdale delegates for state convention
Turns out the political convention held in a parking lot was the proper one after all. In an ongoing fight for influence in the Hillsdale County Republican Party, the Michigan GOP has picked a side as it pertains to next week’s state convention. The state party Friday chose to...
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
thesuntimesnews.com
Senior Moments: Working Together Means More Services for Seniors
In June 2022, Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) was awarded a grant from the 5-Healthy Towns Foundation for a collaborative program to provide special services and activities for eligible Chelsea seniors. The program will expand in the next two years to seniors participating in the Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge Centers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
thesuntimesnews.com
Weekly Road Work, Aug 22-28
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October. Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August - late-Sept. Ann Arbor Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust...
Oakland County Clerk sounding alarm on scam mailings impersonating county offices
Residents in Oakland County reported receiving strange notices in the mail pretending to come from the clerk’s office as part of a scam and marketing ploy, authorities said.
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
nbc25news.com
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud
OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
