Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
