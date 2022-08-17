ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

