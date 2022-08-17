Read full article on original website
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
Here’s a List of All the Polling Locations in Natrona County
Across Natrona County, there are 24 polling locations that will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 16. If you are unsure where your polling location is, you can go to the county's website and put your address into the search bar. Below is a list of...
Saturday’s Casper Airport Emergency Drill Will Be Smokey & Loud
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, Natrona County first responders will collaborate to conduct an in-depth exercise involving various safety protocols at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. That's a note from the airport and county first responders. You'll see a lot of smoke and maybe see a lot of emergency vehicles.
Natrona County Arrest Log (8/6/22 – 8/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights
While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who announced that they received a report of a missing person on Monday, August 15, 2022. The release states that Robert Ewings...
Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room
There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:. The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing....
Flood Advisory for Natrona County In Effect Until Early Friday Morning Hours
The National Weather Service in Riverton has announced a Flood Advisory for portions of Natrona County, including Casper and Mills. The Weather Service stated that at 10:43 p.m., the Doppler radar indicated "heavy rain rue to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area."
High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized
A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper. That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects...
Stolen Car Used in High Speed Chase Through Downtown Casper, Flipped Onto Side After Crash
The Evansville Police Department has offered additional information regarding the pursuit that took place through Evansville in Casper on Friday night. Per a release from the Evansville PD, in the early morning hours of Friday, August 12, an attendant working at the Loaf 'n Jug in Evansville called police and reported that they had been robbed by a male individual.
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
Glenrock’s Sip’s Coffee Co. Now Has a Brand New Location In Douglas
Kaylynn Henson's dream of building a coffee stand started in 2019. And in the fall of 2020 when a local shop in Casper was going out of business and selling all of its equipment, she and her husband AJ were able to make their dream come true. Sip's Coffee Company...
Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area
As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell... That's according to the Casper Police Department, who...
Casting Calls for Models in Casper
Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
Casper Fire-EMS Crews Put Out Vehicle Fire at CY Avenue and 13th Street
Casper Fire-EMS crews put out a vehicle fire in a residential driveway at 13th Street and CY Avenue early Saturday morning, according to a prepared statement from the fire department. Casper Fire-EMS received the report and responded at 5:30 a.m. to the scene, where personnel found an unattended passenger vehicle...
Vista Auto Acquires Nissan of Casper, Most Employees Remain
Vista Auto announced on Friday that it has acquired ownership of Nissan of Casper. That's according to a press release from from the company, who announced the purchase almost a year after after acquiring Foss Toyota, in December of 2021. "Our hope is that we get to be able to...
HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location
There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
Casper Videographer Captures Incredible Time-Lapse Video of Lightning Storm
Casper was awarded a light show courtesy of Mother Nature on Thursday (with an encore presentation on Friday!) and anybody with a cellphone captured as much footage as they could. The photos and videos that found their way to the internet were fine (including the video captured by yours truly),...
