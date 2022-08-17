Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Georgia’s Kemp Says Trump Prosecutor Is Trying to Hurt His Campaign
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp accused Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss, of using the probe to hurt his re-election campaign. In a legal filing late Wednesday, Kemp’s attorneys revealed for the first time that the Republican governor...
Bloomberg
Florida's 'Stop Woke Act' for Workplaces Blocked by Federal Judge
A Florida law restricting workplace bias or diversity training violates the First Amendment and can’t be enforced, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The preliminary injunction granted by Chief Judge Mark Walker of the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida doesn’t address application of the law (H.B. 7) in Florida schools. A group of students and educators represented by the ACLU filed a separate federal lawsuit Thursday challenging the law.
Bloomberg
DeSantis Announces Voter-Fraud Arrests on Eve of Florida Primary
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his new elections police force has arrested 20 former felons on charges of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Flanked by members of the new Office of Election Crimes and Security, DeSantis said the ex-felons -- all convicted of murder or sex offenses -- would now be charged with voter fraud, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Bloomberg
The Fight Against Evictions Moves to the Courts
The US affordable housing crisis has not spared the Land of Enchantment. Rents are skyrocketing in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, rising nearly 40% since March 2020, according to Apartment List. In nearby Santa Fe, the average two-bedroom apartment goes for $1,400, comparable to rents in larger and more exclusive metros. New Mexico’s eviction moratorium expired in April, allowing landlords to force out tenants who can’t keep up with rising costs.
Bloomberg
US Climate Law Means California Can Cut Solar Perk, Group Says
A utility-backed coalition in California has a new argument to slash incentives for rooftop-solar systems in the Golden State: The renewable sector, it says, doesn’t need the subsidy to grow because of support in the new federal climate bill. “With more generous federal subsidies flowing to the solar industry,...
