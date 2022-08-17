Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his new elections police force has arrested 20 former felons on charges of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Flanked by members of the new Office of Election Crimes and Security, DeSantis said the ex-felons -- all convicted of murder or sex offenses -- would now be charged with voter fraud, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

