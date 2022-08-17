Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
China’s Banks Set to Cut Key Rates Amid Covid, Property Slumps
Chinese banks will likely trim their benchmark loan prime rates Monday for the first time in months to help spur borrowing demand and reverse a sharp slump in consumer and business sentiment. The one-year loan prime rate -- the de facto benchmark lending rate for banks --is expected to be...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Bloomberg
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year as soaring inflation drove up debt costs.
Bloomberg
Bitcoin Drops to Three-Week Low as Global Markets Turn Risk Off
Cryptocurrencies suffered a sharp selloff as global markets retreated after US Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to keep raising interest rates until inflation is contained. Bitcoin, the largest virtual coin by market capitalization, tumbled as much as 9.1% to $21,281, its lowest level since late July. Ether and smaller...
Bloomberg
Shiny EVs in Sight, Indonesia Mulls Nickel Export Tax
Hello. Today we look at a potential nickel export tax from the world’s biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal, the energy crisis for poorer nations and Europe’s periphery debt conundrum. Indonesia could impose a tax on nickel exports this year as Southeast Asia’s largest economy looks to...
Bloomberg
UK Online Stores Drive Unexpected Jump in Retail Sales in July
Britain’s online stores drove an unexpected jump in retail sales last month, offsetting declines across much of the rest of the industry. The volume of goods sold in shops and on the internet rose 0.3% in July after a decline of 0.2% the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected a small decline.
Bloomberg
Mortgage Lenders’ Results Show ‘Pockets of Concern’ in Canada
Earnings results from alternative mortgage providers including Home Capital Group Inc. and EQB Inc. show that lenders are turning more cautious on Canada’s rapidly-cooling housing market and the economy. Home Capital and EQB both missed analysts’ profit estimates as they stockpiled more capital than expected to protect against future...
Bloomberg
Stock Selloff Quickens as Tech Sinks; Yields Climb: Markets Wrap
Stocks fell as sentiment turned cautious after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue hiking rates. Treasury yields climbed, while the dollar headed for its biggest weekly rally since June 2021. The S&P 500 Index extended declines, in what could be a volatile session as $2 trillion in options...
Bloomberg
Wall Street Bullish on Homebuilders Despite Slowdown in Sector
The pullback in the once red-hot housing market isn’t scaring investors away from homebuilding stocks -- it’s all normal, they say. And normal is good enough for now. Construction starts, mortgage applications and existing home sale data this week all pointed to signs of cooling amid the rise in mortgage rates from record low levels. Still, since the start of the third quarter, the S&P Supercomposite Homebuilders Index has risen nearly 17%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 13% rally in the same period.
Bloomberg
The FTSE 100’s Weirdly Good Run of Form Hits a Wall of Problems
Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. From the cost-of-living crisis, the political chaos to labor strikes, the UK has it all going against it. The country’s blue-chip index has been the only bright spot -- now that too is coming under threat.
Bloomberg
Mexico Considers Incentives to Attract Semiconductor Investment
Mexico is considering incentives to attract private investment in semiconductors, taking advantage of a push by the US to bring the production of chips closer to home, according to the Latin American nation’s economy minister. Tatiana Clouthier said on Friday the government is looking to help companies that think...
Bloomberg
Erdogan Got His Rate Cut and Now the Heat Is on Turkish Banks
Two months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised lower interest rates, the central bank delivered, despite raging inflation and a consensus among economists that it should be raising them instead. Next up: getting the country’s banks to cut their lending rates, too.
Bloomberg
Joules' Woes Mount As Consumer Confidence Fades: The London Rush
Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning. Joules Group Plc: The British lifestyle company’s trading has “ softened materially” since its last update as a result of warm and dry weather reducing sales of its rain-proof and warm clothes and accessories and as weaker consumer sentiment requires heavy discounting to entice sales.
Bloomberg
Indonesia May Impose Nickel Export Tax This Year, President Widodo Says
Indonesia may impose a tax on nickel exports this year, President Joko Widodo said, as the biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal looks to refine more at home. Jokowi, as the president is known, confirmed that Southeast Asia’s largest economy was considering introducing a levy in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait in Jakarta on Thursday. That came after an Indonesian government official said early in 2022 that the country was studying a progressive tax on nickel pig iron and ferronickel.
Bloomberg
Just Eat Agrees to Sell IFood Stake to Prosus for $1.8 Billion
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV agreed to sell its 33% stake in Latin American joint venture iFood to Prosus NV for as much as 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion). Prosus will pay 1.5 billion euros in cash when the deal closes and as much as an additional 300 million euros will be paid in the next 12 months depending on the company’s performance, Just Eat said in a statement on Friday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Bloomberg
Sterling Markets Are Cruising for a Bruising
Ouch. Double-digit inflation has arrived in the UK with consumer prices rising at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, a 40-year high. It's a game-changer: Britain becomes the first G7 country in the current economic cycle to breach this psychological hurdle, making it that much harder to defend the underlying economy against inflationary expectations becoming embedded.
Bloomberg
BofA to JPMorgan Cool on European Stocks After Summer Rally
The rally in European stocks has run its course, strategists predict, with the gains of the past month coinciding with both Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. reducing their year-end targets for regional equities. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index will end 2022 at 447 points, implying gains...
Bloomberg
Nobel Winner Spence Sees Non-Trivial Chance of US Recession: Q&A
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. In an interview on Aug. 17, Michael Spence, Nobel laureate and both a professor and dean emeritus at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, discussed prospects for the US, Chinese and European economies and the consequences of China’s slowdown for the world.
Bloomberg
The UK Will Struggle to Keep the Lights on This Winter
London paid a record price for electricity to dodge a blackout in July. Thanks to what was the equivalent of a traffic jam on the national grid, an area in the city's east was almost left without enough power. But after paying a record price of £9,724.54 — the highest Britain has ever paid to import electricity — homes and businesses were able to avoid going dark. London and the rest of the UK might not be so lucky come winter.
Bloomberg
Can Hong Kong Repair Its Battered Image?
In the eyes of Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee, the city has a publicity problem. It has a great story to tell, and just needs to do a better job of showcasing its achievements to the world. “We should not belittle ourselves,” Lee told lawmakers a few days after taking office last month, saying he planned to send delegations overseas to “convey the truth” about Hong Kong. How’s that going so far? Not smoothly.
