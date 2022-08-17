ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

whiteville-news.com

Kimberly Diane Wilson arrested and bookend into Detention Center

Whiteville, NC – On August 13, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy was on routine patrol on Lebanon Church Road, Whiteville, when he completed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kimberly Diane Wilson, 42, of Chadbourn. The deputy searched the vehicle after Wilson gave consent. In a small pink backpack, the deputy located approximately forty-eight (48) empty small bags, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, three (3) bags containing twenty-two (22) small bags of heroin (12.9 grams), and an amount of cash. Wilson was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, felony Possession of Methamphetamine, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $10,000.00 secured bond.
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman

Florence family searches for missing daughter

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week. Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call. Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go […]
Man shot in the arm in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Florence County, authorities said. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Old No. 4 Highway near Scranton. The sheriff’s office is investigating. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters

ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
Cumberland sheriff: Agents find cocaine, marijuana at home

A Fayetteville man was arrested on drug charges after narcotics agents searched a Fayetteville home Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 and found cocaine and marijuana, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just after 6:30 a.m. at 214 Nimocks Ave. During the search, narcotics...
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
Victim Identified In Killing

Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
Missing Timmonsville man found dead

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
