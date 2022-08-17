Whiteville, NC – On August 13, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy was on routine patrol on Lebanon Church Road, Whiteville, when he completed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kimberly Diane Wilson, 42, of Chadbourn. The deputy searched the vehicle after Wilson gave consent. In a small pink backpack, the deputy located approximately forty-eight (48) empty small bags, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, three (3) bags containing twenty-two (22) small bags of heroin (12.9 grams), and an amount of cash. Wilson was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, felony Possession of Methamphetamine, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $10,000.00 secured bond.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO