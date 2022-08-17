Read full article on original website
‘That’s not how we’re supposed to do things’; SC sheriff admits mistakes in recordings with homicide victim’s mother
Peavy said she recorded conversations because she doesn’t trust the sheriff, “He's lied the whole time,” Peavy said in an interview with Queen City News Chief Investigator Jody Barr in July.
whiteville-news.com
Kimberly Diane Wilson arrested and bookend into Detention Center
Whiteville, NC – On August 13, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy was on routine patrol on Lebanon Church Road, Whiteville, when he completed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kimberly Diane Wilson, 42, of Chadbourn. The deputy searched the vehicle after Wilson gave consent. In a small pink backpack, the deputy located approximately forty-eight (48) empty small bags, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, three (3) bags containing twenty-two (22) small bags of heroin (12.9 grams), and an amount of cash. Wilson was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, felony Possession of Methamphetamine, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $10,000.00 secured bond.
WMBF
2 men caught, jailed for sneaking contraband into Marlboro County prison using drone
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee area men face multiple charges after being caught sneaking contraband into Evans Correctional Institution with a drone. On Monday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting. Officers at Evans...
WECT
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
WMBF
Florence man caught in missing Timmonsville man’s car, arrested for his murder, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is in custody, charged with the murder of a Timmonsville man whose body was discovered inside of a home on Tuesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Malcolm James Jenkins, 30, was caught in the vehicle belonging to Jasper McKithen. McKithen...
Florence family searches for missing daughter
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week. Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call. Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go […]
wpde.com
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Man shot in the arm in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Florence County, authorities said. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Old No. 4 Highway near Scranton. The sheriff’s office is investigating. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
richmondobserver
Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland sheriff: Agents find cocaine, marijuana at home
A Fayetteville man was arrested on drug charges after narcotics agents searched a Fayetteville home Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 and found cocaine and marijuana, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just after 6:30 a.m. at 214 Nimocks Ave. During the search, narcotics...
RCSO: Pot found in pocket of man driving without license, open container
HOFFMAN — A man wanted for failure to appear in court is facing several new charges following a traffic stop this week. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the Hoffman area around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 when he noticed a truck on U.S. 1 with no operating tail lights.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
Fayetteville woman arrested for DWI after driving car onto train tracks, police say
A woman was arrested in Fayetteville after a car was hit by a train.
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
wpde.com
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
Missing Timmonsville man found dead
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
