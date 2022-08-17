ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

trentondaily.com

A Dream Big Youth & Community Festival Brings Hundreds to Cadwalader Park

The Dream Big Youth and Community Festival brought hundreds of Trentonians to Cadwalader Park as tables, games and food items were set up for residents to enjoy for free. Tony Jackson, the Dream Big Youth and Community Festival visionary, brought this festival to life. “I got this vision to be a blessing to the community and youth of Trenton…I thought, you know, I want to do something special for Trenton because I am Trenton born and raised,” Jackson said.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey movie festival returns to in-person screenings

The Trenton Film Festival will be back in person at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton with the screening of 40 films from Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be 11 separate screening blocks and several filmmakers are expected to attend screenings to talk about their work and answer questions.
TRENTON, NJ
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

Weequahic Park House Music Festival

(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
NEWARK, NJ
billypenn.com

Remembering an acclaimed Doylestown poet whose interracial marriage was denigrated as ‘an experiment’

What happens when you mix an interracial marriage during the 1930s and a dose of literary fame? Tabloid-style intrigue. The story begins with the relationship between acclaimed poet Jean Toomer, who was Black, and the then-budding author Margey Latimer, who was white. Latimer died at 33 shortly after giving birth to the couple’s only daughter, but her death made headlines because of the intense media scrutiny of their marriage.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
philasun.com

Hologic and Mary J. Blige launch “Good Morning Gorgeous” Sweepstakes to increase awareness of the importance of preventive care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, and Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige recently announced the launch of the “Good Morning Gorgeous” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is an element of Hologic’s role as presenting sponsor of Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, which is presented in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and will take place September 17 through October 29, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Mystical Medicine Music: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire lift spirits in Camden

From “Soul Sacrifice” to “Smooth,” legendary band leader Carlos Santana commanded the crowd in Camden, with fellow legends Earth, Wind & Fire. It can be easy to take Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire for granted. Both have logged 50+ years with 20+ albums, basked in the glory of global hits and powered through leaner moments to the side of the spotlight. Their presence in the great conversation of social media ebbs and flows. But putting these rock veterans on a summer shed tour together acted as a potent reminder of their prowess and impact, their collective power to uplift, and the teeming crowd in Camden last night most definitely knew how special it was to be living in a time when both are not only active, but operating in excellent form.
CAMDEN, NJ

