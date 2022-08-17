Read full article on original website
trentondaily.com
A Dream Big Youth & Community Festival Brings Hundreds to Cadwalader Park
The Dream Big Youth and Community Festival brought hundreds of Trentonians to Cadwalader Park as tables, games and food items were set up for residents to enjoy for free. Tony Jackson, the Dream Big Youth and Community Festival visionary, brought this festival to life. “I got this vision to be a blessing to the community and youth of Trenton…I thought, you know, I want to do something special for Trenton because I am Trenton born and raised,” Jackson said.
Central Jersey movie festival returns to in-person screenings
The Trenton Film Festival will be back in person at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton with the screening of 40 films from Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be 11 separate screening blocks and several filmmakers are expected to attend screenings to talk about their work and answer questions.
Gary Busey Charged With Groping Women At NJ Horror Film Convention
Actor Gary Busey was charged with groping women at a "Monster Mania" convention in Cherry Hill before attendees said he was thrown out. Cherry Hill police confirmed the arrest Saturday in a release that began: "A California man is facing sexual offense charges..." Busey, 78, of Malibu, CA, was charged...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
Checkers Restaurant Will Possibly Provide Patties, Fries, and Franks to New Jersey This Fall
Pending an August 23 proposal before the Hamilton Township Zoning Board, the drive-in restaurant may make itself at home in Trenton
Learn Bouquet Building At One Of NJ's Most Instagrammable Black-Owned Cafes
Meet Maritza Wyche-Walton, the owner of Casa De Flora Bar, a luxury cafe located near Newark, in Bloomfield, NJ. She opened the cafe after a fire in 2019 that claimed her wedding showroom. “The community loved that space,” says Maritza. “They would tell me how much joy and life my...
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Weequahic Park House Music Festival
(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
fox29.com
The five love languages at work
The five love languages can also be translated in the workplace. Alex and Thomas discuss on "Good Day Philadelphia."
billypenn.com
Remembering an acclaimed Doylestown poet whose interracial marriage was denigrated as ‘an experiment’
What happens when you mix an interracial marriage during the 1930s and a dose of literary fame? Tabloid-style intrigue. The story begins with the relationship between acclaimed poet Jean Toomer, who was Black, and the then-budding author Margey Latimer, who was white. Latimer died at 33 shortly after giving birth to the couple’s only daughter, but her death made headlines because of the intense media scrutiny of their marriage.
Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!
This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
‘Tragedy:’ Family Raising Money For Burial After Beloved Trenton Native Dies In Sleep, 28
A heartbroken family has launched a fundraiser with hopes of collecting money to bury a beloved 28-year-old Trenton native who unexpectedly died in his sleep. Daqueece Washington died on Thursday, August 11, his obituary says. A native of Trenton, Daqueece attended Trenton Central High School, according to his social media...
Grown up camp is coming to Bordentown, NJ
Do you miss the carefree summers of yesteryear when you went to summer camp and just had fun all day? Well, you don’t have to be nostalgic: you can take part in a grown-up camp that combines all the fun of youth camp and adds beer. It’s presented by...
Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
Listen To Music and Sip Some Wine At Terhune Orchards Before It’s Gone!
Terhune Orchards, located right on the border of Lawrenceville, NJ and Princeton, NJ, is hosting an event that you’re not gonna want to miss before it ends. Every weekend the orchard has live music that you can bring all of your family and friends to listen to while sipping on some of their award-winning wines.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
philasun.com
Hologic and Mary J. Blige launch “Good Morning Gorgeous” Sweepstakes to increase awareness of the importance of preventive care
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, and Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige recently announced the launch of the “Good Morning Gorgeous” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is an element of Hologic’s role as presenting sponsor of Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, which is presented in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and will take place September 17 through October 29, 2022.
xpn.org
Mystical Medicine Music: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire lift spirits in Camden
From “Soul Sacrifice” to “Smooth,” legendary band leader Carlos Santana commanded the crowd in Camden, with fellow legends Earth, Wind & Fire. It can be easy to take Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire for granted. Both have logged 50+ years with 20+ albums, basked in the glory of global hits and powered through leaner moments to the side of the spotlight. Their presence in the great conversation of social media ebbs and flows. But putting these rock veterans on a summer shed tour together acted as a potent reminder of their prowess and impact, their collective power to uplift, and the teeming crowd in Camden last night most definitely knew how special it was to be living in a time when both are not only active, but operating in excellent form.
