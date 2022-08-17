Read full article on original website
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Gary Busey is accused of sexual assault during a New Jersey horror conventionCheryl E PrestonMalibu, CA
trentondaily.com
A Dream Big Youth & Community Festival Brings Hundreds to Cadwalader Park
The Dream Big Youth and Community Festival brought hundreds of Trentonians to Cadwalader Park as tables, games and food items were set up for residents to enjoy for free. Tony Jackson, the Dream Big Youth and Community Festival visionary, brought this festival to life. “I got this vision to be a blessing to the community and youth of Trenton…I thought, you know, I want to do something special for Trenton because I am Trenton born and raised,” Jackson said.
Central Jersey movie festival returns to in-person screenings
The Trenton Film Festival will be back in person at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton with the screening of 40 films from Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be 11 separate screening blocks and several filmmakers are expected to attend screenings to talk about their work and answer questions.
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
trentondaily.com
Historic Trenton’s Day in the Life: The Begining of The John A. Roebling’s Sons Company
The historic Roebling plots have been in the city of Trenton for a little over one and half centuries. For Historic Trenton’s Day in the Life, we’re looking back through newspapers from the beginning and examining everyday problems, solutions, and needs during historic Trenton’s past. Today, we are looking at the history of those factories and the birth The John A. Roebling’s Sons Company.
xpn.org
Mystical Medicine Music: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire lift spirits in Camden
From “Soul Sacrifice” to “Smooth,” legendary band leader Carlos Santana commanded the crowd in Camden, with fellow legends Earth, Wind & Fire. It can be easy to take Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire for granted. Both have logged 50+ years with 20+ albums, basked in the glory of global hits and powered through leaner moments to the side of the spotlight. Their presence in the great conversation of social media ebbs and flows. But putting these rock veterans on a summer shed tour together acted as a potent reminder of their prowess and impact, their collective power to uplift, and the teeming crowd in Camden last night most definitely knew how special it was to be living in a time when both are not only active, but operating in excellent form.
Checkers Restaurant Will Possibly Provide Patties, Fries, and Franks to New Jersey This Fall
Pending an August 23 proposal before the Hamilton Township Zoning Board, the drive-in restaurant may make itself at home in Trenton
Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!
This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
fox29.com
The five love languages at work
The five love languages can also be translated in the workplace. Alex and Thomas discuss on "Good Day Philadelphia."
Learn Bouquet Building At One Of NJ's Most Instagrammable Black-Owned Cafes
Meet Maritza Wyche-Walton, the owner of Casa De Flora Bar, a luxury cafe located near Newark, in Bloomfield, NJ. She opened the cafe after a fire in 2019 that claimed her wedding showroom. “The community loved that space,” says Maritza. “They would tell me how much joy and life my...
‘Tragedy:’ Family Raising Money For Burial After Beloved Trenton Native Dies In Sleep, 28
A heartbroken family has launched a fundraiser with hopes of collecting money to bury a beloved 28-year-old Trenton native who unexpectedly died in his sleep. Daqueece Washington died on Thursday, August 11, his obituary says. A native of Trenton, Daqueece attended Trenton Central High School, according to his social media...
'This is my dream job': Local library director is one of few Black men to hold position
"I look for small libraries that are not thriving that are in Black communities," said Richard Ashby.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
ncsha.org
Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events
HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
insideedition.com
New Jersey Mom Rents Billboard to Celebrate Daughter Receiving Doctorate Degree
A proud New Jersey mom rented a billboard to celebrate her daughter receiving her doctorate degree in psychology. Kendra Busbee's daughter, Kristine Smalls, received her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. To congratulate her, Kendra paid over $1,200 to rent a billboard in their hometown for one month. The billboard reads "Let me reintroduce myself... Dr. Kristine S. Smalls."
billypenn.com
Remembering an acclaimed Doylestown poet whose interracial marriage was denigrated as ‘an experiment’
What happens when you mix an interracial marriage during the 1930s and a dose of literary fame? Tabloid-style intrigue. The story begins with the relationship between acclaimed poet Jean Toomer, who was Black, and the then-budding author Margey Latimer, who was white. Latimer died at 33 shortly after giving birth to the couple’s only daughter, but her death made headlines because of the intense media scrutiny of their marriage.
philasun.com
Hologic and Mary J. Blige launch “Good Morning Gorgeous” Sweepstakes to increase awareness of the importance of preventive care
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, and Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige recently announced the launch of the “Good Morning Gorgeous” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is an element of Hologic’s role as presenting sponsor of Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, which is presented in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and will take place September 17 through October 29, 2022.
West Windsor police blotter
A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a reusable shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for it at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard July 28. He was processed and released. Smash-and-grab thieves allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses and...
Trentonian
Burlington County Commissioners and Senator Singleton kick off largest County Restaurant Week ever
MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County Restaurant Week is here and bigger than ever. The weeklong celebration of Burlington County’s restaurants, taverns and other eateries kicked off Aug. 14 with more than 70 participants representing a wide variety of different cuisines, ranging from cheesesteaks and wings to fine dining, vegan, Tex-Mex, sushi and fusions.
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods gangsters...
Famous Hello Kitty Café Truck Hits Cherry Hill, NJ This Weekend
One of the world's most adorable and cheerful food trucks is bound for South Jersey! Here's where you can catch up with the Hello Kitty Café Truck this weekend. Everyone loves Hello Kitty! If you don't, I'd have to wonder if you're a little bit dead inside, lol. She's a cartoon and pop culture icon that brings instant smiles!
