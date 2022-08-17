ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

A Dream Big Youth & Community Festival Brings Hundreds to Cadwalader Park

The Dream Big Youth and Community Festival brought hundreds of Trentonians to Cadwalader Park as tables, games and food items were set up for residents to enjoy for free. Tony Jackson, the Dream Big Youth and Community Festival visionary, brought this festival to life. “I got this vision to be a blessing to the community and youth of Trenton…I thought, you know, I want to do something special for Trenton because I am Trenton born and raised,” Jackson said.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey movie festival returns to in-person screenings

The Trenton Film Festival will be back in person at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton with the screening of 40 films from Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be 11 separate screening blocks and several filmmakers are expected to attend screenings to talk about their work and answer questions.
TRENTON, NJ
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Historic Trenton’s Day in the Life: The Begining of The John A. Roebling’s Sons Company

The historic Roebling plots have been in the city of Trenton for a little over one and half centuries. For Historic Trenton’s Day in the Life, we’re looking back through newspapers from the beginning and examining everyday problems, solutions, and needs during historic Trenton’s past. Today, we are looking at the history of those factories and the birth The John A. Roebling’s Sons Company.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Entertainment
City
Trenton, NJ
xpn.org

Mystical Medicine Music: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire lift spirits in Camden

From “Soul Sacrifice” to “Smooth,” legendary band leader Carlos Santana commanded the crowd in Camden, with fellow legends Earth, Wind & Fire. It can be easy to take Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire for granted. Both have logged 50+ years with 20+ albums, basked in the glory of global hits and powered through leaner moments to the side of the spotlight. Their presence in the great conversation of social media ebbs and flows. But putting these rock veterans on a summer shed tour together acted as a potent reminder of their prowess and impact, their collective power to uplift, and the teeming crowd in Camden last night most definitely knew how special it was to be living in a time when both are not only active, but operating in excellent form.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Taylor Dayne
Person
Helen Walker
Person
Teddy Pendergrass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#African Music#African Dance#Jazz#Trentonians#African Roots#Daniels Lemonade Stand
ncsha.org

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events

HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insideedition.com

New Jersey Mom Rents Billboard to Celebrate Daughter Receiving Doctorate Degree

A proud New Jersey mom rented a billboard to celebrate her daughter receiving her doctorate degree in psychology. Kendra Busbee's daughter, Kristine Smalls, received her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. To congratulate her, Kendra paid over $1,200 to rent a billboard in their hometown for one month. The billboard reads "Let me reintroduce myself... Dr. Kristine S. Smalls."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Remembering an acclaimed Doylestown poet whose interracial marriage was denigrated as ‘an experiment’

What happens when you mix an interracial marriage during the 1930s and a dose of literary fame? Tabloid-style intrigue. The story begins with the relationship between acclaimed poet Jean Toomer, who was Black, and the then-budding author Margey Latimer, who was white. Latimer died at 33 shortly after giving birth to the couple’s only daughter, but her death made headlines because of the intense media scrutiny of their marriage.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
philasun.com

Hologic and Mary J. Blige launch “Good Morning Gorgeous” Sweepstakes to increase awareness of the importance of preventive care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, and Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige recently announced the launch of the “Good Morning Gorgeous” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is an element of Hologic’s role as presenting sponsor of Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, which is presented in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and will take place September 17 through October 29, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Music
Princeton Packet

West Windsor police blotter

A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a reusable shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for it at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard July 28. He was processed and released. Smash-and-grab thieves allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses and...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County Commissioners and Senator Singleton kick off largest County Restaurant Week ever

MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County Restaurant Week is here and bigger than ever. The weeklong celebration of Burlington County’s restaurants, taverns and other eateries kicked off Aug. 14 with more than 70 participants representing a wide variety of different cuisines, ranging from cheesesteaks and wings to fine dining, vegan, Tex-Mex, sushi and fusions.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy