Patrick Beverley Shares Great Advice At Rico Hines Basketball Camp: "You're Not Paul George Or Pascal Siakam... Find Your Niche."

Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."
Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
Yardbarker
When Joakim Noah Absolutely Roasted The City Of Cleveland: "I Never Heard Anybody Say, ' I'm Going To Cleveland On Vacation...'"
Ex-Bulls star Joakim Noah was once the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. As a strong and powerful force in the middle, Noah made up for some of his flaws with expert-level hustle. He also had a tendency to trash talk the opposition, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Back in 2010,...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."
LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
LOOK: Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Instagram Post
Dennis Schroder left a comment on LeBron James' Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. This past season, Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Announces That LeBron James Will Play In The CrawsOver Pro-Am League: "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Movie, Now It's History..."
As the greatest basketball player in the world, the price to watch LeBron James on the court is usually sky high. But this summer, his participation in Pro-Am leagues has given some fans a unique opportunity to catch him live. While we all know of his electrifying appearance at the...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Producing Redeem Team Documentary: "Needed It Yesterday"
The basketball world was blessed with the announcement of a Netflix documentary about the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team, often known as the 'Redeem Team'. The same has been produced by 2 players on that iconic squad: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The Redeem Team was named so after the 2004 Olympic failure for Team USA, where they walked away with a Bronze medal.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
Yardbarker
NBA analyst: Steve Kerr's mistakes with James Wiseman guided how he handled Jonathan Kuminga last season
Golden State's James Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a major injury to his right knee. Wiseman showed promise in his rookie season in 2020-21, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes over 39 games (27 starts), but he had a hard time finding his place among a Warriors team that did not live up to expectations.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Yardbarker
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Yardbarker
Jazz Should Prioritize Donovan Mitchell Staying for Entire Career
Rumored trade talks have resurfaced around Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. The back-and-forth negotiations have resulted in advantageous propaganda for the bidding candidates vying for Mitchell's services. Mitchell is highly regarded as one of the top 24 players in the world, so maybe the Jazz should concentrate on retaining...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
