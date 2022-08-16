Read full article on original website
House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
TLC Ambulance offering EMT program, looking to hire 15 people
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emergency responders… they’re our everyday heroes. But, there’s a dire need for more of them and you have the opportunity to become one yourself!. They’re always ready to put their lives at risk for someone else. “We can stop the bleeding....
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Friday Night Bomb Threat at Rome, NY Walmart Under Investigation
A bomb threat called in to a Central New York retail store remains under investigation this morning. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) were called to the Walmart located at 5815 Rome Taberg Road in Rome, New York at approximately 10:20pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 after an employee at the store received a threatening call.
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022
SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
AAA Official: Gas prices in North Country area are among the highest
UTICA, NY- Gas prices are still steadily declining, but folks at the gas pump are certainly paying more to fill up than they ever have before. Here in the North Country, gas prices still remain among the highest there is, while nearby cities and regions are enjoying significantly lower prices. For example, Gulf Gas Station in North Syracuse, NY had a price of $3.99 as of this report, but Sunoco in Lowville, NY had a price 60-cents higher at $4.59, according to Gas Buddy.
Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021. 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or […]
Triple E found in Syracuse area
The Onondaga County Health Department said a State Lab has confirmed the presence of Triple E in the Cicero Swamp area. The trap is located along Route 298. The virus is one of many viruses spread by mosquitos. The health department is warning residents to use personal protection measures including...
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22
On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
Oneida County STOP DWI Campaign 2022
An enforcement campaign conducted by police agencies across New York State is underway and you can expect to see additional patrols and checkpoints specifically looking for intoxicated drivers. The STOP DWI Labor Day Campaign kicked off on Friday and continues through September 5 and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office is...
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body
August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
Fire significantly damages mobile home in Clay, displaces one person
Clay, N.Y. — A fire that could be seen for miles caused significant damage to a mobile home in Clay and displaced the resident, firefighters said. At about 5:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing mobile home on fire near the intersection of Route 31 and Weller Canning Road in the town of Clay, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Remains Found in Otsego County Identified as Laura Rous
New York State Police say they have positively identified the human remains found in a remote area of Otsego County earlier this month. Investigators say the remains are that of Laura Rous, a 38-year-old woman from Otego. The woman's body was discovered on Monday by two people who were walking...
