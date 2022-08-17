Read full article on original website
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold pride event next weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park. The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community. The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The...
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May still serving and protecting Pocatello
POCATELLO — Two police officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for both of them. ...
2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour roaring into Pocatello Friday and Saturday
POCATELLO — Monster trucks are returning to Pocatello this weekend. The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour will hold shows at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday. The schedule each day will be as follows: Gates open at 5 p.m., pit party from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Admission tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for those ages 3 to 12 and free for children under age 3. The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour is being brought to Pocatello by the Texas-based Hylite Real Entertainment.
Half of the Pocatello City Council resigns amid ugly infighting
The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference. The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to half of the City Council’s six members will leave the city without a quorum on the council, a legal requirement to pass resolutions and ordinances. ...
Idaho State Journal
The new environmentalists
Commissioners from three neighboring Magic Valley counties so far have released statements in opposition to the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project, which would locate about 400 big turbines on remote Bureau of Land Management land. The project (developer: Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of New York-based LS Power) is located...
Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray announce resignation
POCATELLO — City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray announced during a Friday news conference that they intend to resign effective Sept. 1. Ortega, Stevens and Bray provided a myriad of reasons for their resignations. This is a developing story, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
Horse racing, high school rodeo, Movies at the Port and more this week at the Bannock County Event Center
Pocatello Downs, high school rodeo, and Movies at the Port return this week at the Bannock County Event Center! The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free. Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em...
Police: Two local men facing felony charges after driving drunk in the Gate City this week
POCATELLO — Two local men were arrested and charged with felonies after police say they were driving drunk following two separate Pocatello incidents. Joe Junior Sanchez, 46, of Pocatello has been charged with felony DUI, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing following an incident that began to unfold around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Pocatello police received a report from an employee of a local payday loan store on Yellowstone Avenue about an individual who was potentially operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to police and court records...
Authorities searching for 'dangerous' local inmate who failed to return from furlough
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Gould, an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail, was released on court ordered furlough this morning due to return by 1 p.m. After Gould failed to return deputies began notifying area law enforcement to be on the lookout for him. Gould had been incarcerated pending multiple charges for attempted strangulation, intimidating a witness and...
