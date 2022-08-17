Read full article on original website
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
Police: Missing Slatington man found safe
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found. Joby Bauer is safe, police said. Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
6 children, 5 adults displaced in Allentown fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. "I woke up to...
Why drought hasn't been declared in the Lehigh Valley or Berks, as dry weather continues
We all know it's been a hot and dry summer, and rainfall has been scarce. In fact, it's the 7th driest summer in the last 80+ years in the Lehigh Valley, at least through August 18, and the driest summer since 1999. However, for eastern Pennsylvania, it's not a drought,...
Pearly Baker's closed during Easton's Centre Square construction
EASTON, Pa. - The renovation project on Easton's Centre Square is affecting downtown businesses. Pearly Baker's Alehouse is closing for a few weeks as construction ramps up. The restaurant hopes to open during the first week of September, but one of the owners said it depends on the city's progress with construction.
1 person killed, another injured in Allentown shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of South 15th St. and Union St. Saturday morning where they rendered aid to two victims. Two people were shot at around 2 a.m. in Allentown. Allentown EMS was called to the scene, and the victims...
Some Berks universities welcome students for move-in day
SPRING TWP., Pa. — First-year students started moving in to some of Berks County's colleges and universities on Friday. It's an exciting time for students headed to college for the very first time. "[I'm] excited and nervous, kind of," said Jacob Evans, a freshman at Penn State Berks in...
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
At least 2 seriously hurt in West Penn Twp. crash
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill County. The two-car wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Routes 309 and 895 in West Penn Township. Emergency dispatchers say at least two people were flown to the hospital.
Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries
HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
State police: 4-year-old boy in Lehigh Valley found safe
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a four-year-old boy who had gone missing Friday in Lower Macungie Township has been found safe. Mason Courtney had been reported missing Friday, according to a Twitter post from state police.
Dump truck involved in crash on Route 663 near Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash ended with a dump truck on its side in Bucks County. The truck and another vehicle were involved in the wreck Friday morning on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State police have not yet commented on what...
18th-century farmhouse on the move in Northampton County
18th-century stone farmhouse moved, installation process underway in Palmer Twp. The house's new location is about a half a mile from where it was, but there's still a lot that needs to be done before the project is complete.
Sellersville company receives award for focus on safety
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - One Bucks County facility just scored a big win for following safety rules. Derstine's Foodservice in Sellersville has been inducted into the Pennsylvania SHARP program. The company was presented Friday with a certificate and flag from the Labor Department and OSHA. The induction is the highest honor...
Quakertown Police looking for missing man
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Quakertown, Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing man. Adam Smith went missing from 134 East Broad Street on Thursday, August 11, according to a news release from borough police. Smith, 39, is six feet tall, weighs approximately...
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges Thursday against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Joshua M. Ravel, assigned to Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, according to a news release from state police.
Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
Berks DA: Reading man justified in fatal shooting of son
READING, Pa. — A Reading man was justified in fatally shooting his 38-year-old son during a confrontation involving the two men, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Friday. The shooting happened last Saturday morning inside the father's home in the 600 block of North Front Street. Alexis Martinez,...
'I can get to the WNBA' - Allentown kids see themselves in NBA draft pick Tyrese Martin's shoes, as he heads free camp in his home city
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's own Tyrese Martin came back to his hometown for a one-day basketball camp for kids. The NBA draft pick will play for the Atlanta Hawks this upcoming season. But Friday night was all about shooting hoops and running drills with some future basketball stars. Martin was...
