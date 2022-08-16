Cleco Power and U.S. renewable-energy producer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) have signed a long-term renewable energy offtake agreement in Louisiana. The Dolet Hills Solar Project includes a 240-megawatt AC facility to be constructed at the recently retired Dolet Hills lignite-fired power plant in DeSoto Parish, La. Following approvals, Dolet Hills will boast one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana and will represent more than $250 million invested toward powering approximately 45,000 homes.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO