All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!
Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
Cheyenne’s Local Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
Cheyenne Police Gearing Up For Start Of School Year On Aug. 24
With the school year starting in Laramie County School District#1 on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Cheyenne Police are issuing some safety reminders for the upcoming school year. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The post reminds people to drive safely and follow the traffic rules in school zones.
Tuesday Is Wyoming’s 2022 Primary Election day
Today is primary election day in Wyoming. A variety of Wyoming state Laramie County and city of Cheyenne races are on the ballot. While the general election won't happen until November, Wyoming is among the most Republican states in the country. That means primary election day is often--though by no means always--the de facto election day for many political offices.
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday
Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest
We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback. It...
NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
Cheyenne Police Increasing DUI Enforcement Effort Starting Today
Cheyenne Police are joining in the ''Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DUI enforcement crackdown starting today. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, Cheyenne Police officers will be out in force today through Sept. 5, focusing on efforts to stop impaired drivers.
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend
In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.
The Internet Has Feelings On What Devils Tower Actually Is.
Devils Tower is the first national monument in the United States. We can all agree on that. We can also agree that seeing Devils Tower is more than awe-inspiring. We can also all agree that it's an incredible wonder in this world. But, if you ask people what they think...
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend
We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
