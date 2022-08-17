ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

KGAB AM 650

All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!

Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally

Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Gearing Up For Start Of School Year On Aug. 24

With the school year starting in Laramie County School District#1 on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Cheyenne Police are issuing some safety reminders for the upcoming school year. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The post reminds people to drive safely and follow the traffic rules in school zones.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Tuesday Is Wyoming’s 2022 Primary Election day

Today is primary election day in Wyoming. A variety of Wyoming state Laramie County and city of Cheyenne races are on the ballot. While the general election won't happen until November, Wyoming is among the most Republican states in the country. That means primary election day is often--though by no means always--the de facto election day for many political offices.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday

Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County

Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
KGAB AM 650

The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
KGAB AM 650

Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend

In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend

We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

