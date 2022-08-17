ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sports Briefs: Two running events slated

The Dog Day 5K race to support the shelter pets at Colorado Animal Rescue takes place Saturday at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. race start. Well-behaved dogs are welcome (good on leash, around other dogs and people, etc.). Register online...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fentanyl awareness event planned for El Jebel’s Crown Mountain Park on Sunday

The second annual “You Matter” fentanyl overdose awareness day takes place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Crown Mountain Mountain Park in El Jebel, drawing attention to the dangers of the synthetic opioid drug. The event is held in conjunction with National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and in...
EL JEBEL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Search continues for missing Battlement Mesa man

The search continues for a Battlement Mesa man first reported missing on Monday. Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was reported as last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kum & Go at the intersection of South Battlement Mesa Parkway and Stone Quarry Road. He is 5 foot, 3 inches, 140 pounds and is of Hispanic descent. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
BATTLEMENT MESA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Aspen man arrested after breaking into Carbondale woman’s home

Aspen resident Harvey Hoff, 64, was arrested last week after breaking into a Carbondale woman’s home wearing nothing but chaps, CBS4 reported. The Carbondale woman already had a restraining order filed against Hoff, making her one of eight women who have filed restraining orders against him, according to an affidavit obtained by CBS4.
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Bruell column: The Inflation Reduction Act, and wins for Garfield County

When elected officials have the courage and integrity to prioritize the lives of everyday Americans over the gains of corporations and special interests, they can pass legislation that truly serves the common good. By demanding that ultra-wealthy corporations and individuals pay their fair share like the rest of us, our...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

