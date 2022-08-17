Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sports Briefs: Two running events slated
The Dog Day 5K race to support the shelter pets at Colorado Animal Rescue takes place Saturday at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. race start. Well-behaved dogs are welcome (good on leash, around other dogs and people, etc.). Register online...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fentanyl awareness event planned for El Jebel’s Crown Mountain Park on Sunday
The second annual “You Matter” fentanyl overdose awareness day takes place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Crown Mountain Mountain Park in El Jebel, drawing attention to the dangers of the synthetic opioid drug. The event is held in conjunction with National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: 8th and Midland property, council limits, CD3 representation, pretty yards
The reason the city acquired the Eighth Street and Midland property was it being in the public interest to complete traffic improvements at this intersection and highway right of way for the future. The city also needed the use of the property while Eighth Street improvements were taking place. I...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Search continues for missing Battlement Mesa man
The search continues for a Battlement Mesa man first reported missing on Monday. Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was reported as last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kum & Go at the intersection of South Battlement Mesa Parkway and Stone Quarry Road. He is 5 foot, 3 inches, 140 pounds and is of Hispanic descent. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen man arrested after breaking into Carbondale woman’s home
Aspen resident Harvey Hoff, 64, was arrested last week after breaking into a Carbondale woman’s home wearing nothing but chaps, CBS4 reported. The Carbondale woman already had a restraining order filed against Hoff, making her one of eight women who have filed restraining orders against him, according to an affidavit obtained by CBS4.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bruell column: The Inflation Reduction Act, and wins for Garfield County
When elected officials have the courage and integrity to prioritize the lives of everyday Americans over the gains of corporations and special interests, they can pass legislation that truly serves the common good. By demanding that ultra-wealthy corporations and individuals pay their fair share like the rest of us, our...
