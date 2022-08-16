Read full article on original website
LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
Former US Open champion reveals ONLY solution for LIV Golf vs PGA Tour
Eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy believes he has a solution to save golf in the wake of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ogilvy, 45, recently hopped on a podcast with The Firepit Collective to discuss the future of the game with Alan Shipnuck and Michael Bamberger.
Will Zalatoris has BLANKED his former mentor following shocking tweets
Will Zalatoris says he has blanked his former mentor Scott Fawcett following the X-rated tweets that he sent to NBC's Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on Sunday night. Zalatoris came through a sudden-death playoff against Sepp Straka to earn his maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship, and with it, vault his way to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
Tiger Woods ex coach hits out at LIV Golf not receiving OWGR points
Tiger Woods' ex golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at the LIV Golf Tour still not being awarded Official World Golf Ranking points. Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 during a span that saw him win six major titles, but the pair would go their separate ways when Woods withdrew from the 2010 Players Championship.
Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi
Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
Max Homa responds after PGA Tour pro calls for LIV Golf to get OWGR points
It looks as though the debates around the LIV Golf Invitational Series will continue for a little while longer, after a judge set a tentative trial date for January 2024. It's no doubt a huge blow for the LIV players who had hoped that this mess would have been sorted out before next year's FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour.
BMW Championship R2 | Spieth makes his move but McIlroy and Scheffler lurk
Jordan Spieth made his move on the second day of the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour at Wilmington Country Club. Despite making a bogey at the 18th hole, the 2015 FedEx Cup Champion finds himself one stroke back of the leader Adam Scott, who is on 8-under. Spieth made...
Jessica Korda makes THREE EAGLES in first round of Aramco Team Series
Jessica Korda put in a stunning display in the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, carding a round of 11-under-par to lead the way by five shots. The American, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, made three stunning eagles in round one at La Reserva Club de Sotogrande on Thursday which is almost an unprecedented achievement.
Report: Draft LIV Golf contract reveals stunning restrictions and bonuses
As we all know, one of the most mind-boggling aspects of the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the amount of money involved. Phil Mickelson, the de facto face of the controversial series, previously confirmed (much to his dismay) that he was getting paid approximately $200m. Other figures, such as Bryson...
Jon Rahm rescues Hideki Matsuyama in rules dispute at BMW Championship
Hideki Matsuyama was at the centre of a rules controversy during the second round of the BMW Championship, only to be saved by his playing partner Jon Rahm. On the par-3 7th hole, Matsuyama's ball finished in the grass that overhangs the bunker short of the putting surface. His ball looked on the verge of falling into the sand.
LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
LIV's Pat Perez WD's from PGA Tour lawsuit: "I didn't think it through"
Pat Perez has been confirmed as the LIV Golf player who has dropped out of the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Per a report by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, the three-time PGA Tour winner admitted that he "did not think through" his decision to join the lawsuit. Perez turned...
Carlos Ortiz claims reporter was banned by PGA Tour for working at LIV Golf
LIV Golf rebel Carlos Ortiz claimed that a friend of his was banned from the PGA Tour after reporting on a LIV Golf Tour event on behalf of a Spanish-speaking golf website. In an interview with Handicap 54, Ortiz criticised the PGA Tour for "controlling the market" and "not being open to what is good for them" after his friend from GolfWiken was supposedly suspended by the circuit for 30 days.
Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of BMW Championship round three
FedEx Cup standings leader Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the BMW Championship with a back injury, casting doubt over his participation in the Tour Championship next week. Zalatoris, 26, played four holes of his second round at Wilmington Country Club before deciding to withdraw. After he hit his tee shot on the 4th hole on Saturday, he felt pain.
Will Zalatoris takes sneak peek of Scottie Scheffler's bag at BMW Championship
We have all done it. You've arrived on the tee box of a par-3 and you're stuck between clubs. The wind is swirling and you can choose from two clubs in each hand. Your playing partner hits the ball a similar distance to you and you stroll over to his bag and take a sneak peek. It happens all the time and Will Zalatoris proved this in the first round of the BMW Championship.
Koepka: "Playing all over the world was one of the reasons I joined LIV Golf"
Chase Koepka believes the partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf Tour has opened-up an inviting pathway to success for golfers from all over the world, as he gets underway in this week’s International Series Korea event on Jeju Island. Koepka and fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein are...
Tiger Woods announces himself as cover athlete for "PGA Tour 2K23"
It was nine years ago that Tiger Woods was last on the front cover of a video game, but that is about to change. So much has happened in his life during this period. Multiple back surgeries, an arrest for driving under the influence, his horror car crash. But now,...
FedEx Cup Playoffs: Rory McIlroy four behind leader at BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy's exceptional start to the first round of the BMW Championship was derailed after a costly triple bogey. McIlroy, 33, carded an opening round of 3-under par 68 at Wilmington Country Club but he found the water at the par-3 15th when he double-crossed his tee shot. A three-putt...
