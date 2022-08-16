Read full article on original website
LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped
Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
After sleeping in a van overnight, a longshoreman shot 64 and qualified for this week's PGA Tour Champions event
A hot-handed Californian made it back-to-back bogey-free qualifying successes from one coast to the other in Tuesday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open qualifier at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. Tim Bogue, from Windsor in Sonoma County, made eight birdies at the Apalachin golf course in a round of 64...
Patrick Cantlay hits out at PGA Tour for 'the same bomb-it-as-far-as-you-can golf courses week after week' and criticizes 'strange' FedEx Cup Playoffs format ahead of BMW Championship title defense
FedEx Cup reigning champion Patrick Cantlay has called out the PGA Tour's choice of courses week-in week-out for being distance biased as he claimed he is surprised events are just about 'hitting it as far as you possibly can'. Despite winning the BMW Championship last year at Caves Valley, what...
Rickie Fowler has rebuffed LIV Golf offers, but how long can he actually resist? | Opinion
Rickie Fowler has resisted LIV Golf to this point, but the former top-10 golfer hasn't shut the door completely, either.
Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi
Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
Will Zalatoris has BLANKED his former mentor following shocking tweets
Will Zalatoris says he has blanked his former mentor Scott Fawcett following the X-rated tweets that he sent to NBC's Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on Sunday night. Zalatoris came through a sudden-death playoff against Sepp Straka to earn his maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship, and with it, vault his way to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
Tiger Woods ex coach hits out at LIV Golf not receiving OWGR points
Tiger Woods' ex golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at the LIV Golf Tour still not being awarded Official World Golf Ranking points. Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 during a span that saw him win six major titles, but the pair would go their separate ways when Woods withdrew from the 2010 Players Championship.
Trial date set for LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Buckle up. A trial date has been set for the PGA Tour's court showdown with LIV Golf. If you wanted a quick end to this drama, then unfortunately you are going to be a little bit disappointed. On Thursday afternoon, federal judge Beth Labson Freeman (who delivered this brutal line)...
Jessica Korda makes THREE EAGLES in first round of Aramco Team Series
Jessica Korda put in a stunning display in the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, carding a round of 11-under-par to lead the way by five shots. The American, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, made three stunning eagles in round one at La Reserva Club de Sotogrande on Thursday which is almost an unprecedented achievement.
Inside the Meeting: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Leading Effort to Create 18-Event PGA Tour Circuit With $20 Million Purses
According to two sources with knowledge of the players-only meeting earlier this week, PGA Tour players plan to make several bold suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan.
Koepka: "Playing all over the world was one of the reasons I joined LIV Golf"
Chase Koepka believes the partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf Tour has opened-up an inviting pathway to success for golfers from all over the world, as he gets underway in this week’s International Series Korea event on Jeju Island. Koepka and fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein are...
Patrick Reed's $750m lawsuit has "zero legal merit and will not succeed"
Remarkably, Patrick Reed suing Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel for $750m is not the biggest legal story in pro golf right now. We now have a trial date set for Phil Mickelson et al versus the PGA Tour, with the antitrust lawsuit set to begin sometime in January 2024. As...
Carlos Ortiz claims reporter was banned by PGA Tour for working at LIV Golf
LIV Golf rebel Carlos Ortiz claimed that a friend of his was banned from the PGA Tour after reporting on a LIV Golf Tour event on behalf of a Spanish-speaking golf website. In an interview with Handicap 54, Ortiz criticised the PGA Tour for "controlling the market" and "not being open to what is good for them" after his friend from GolfWiken was supposedly suspended by the circuit for 30 days.
