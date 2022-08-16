ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
golfmagic.com

LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
golfmagic.com

Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf

It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
Daily Mail

Patrick Cantlay hits out at PGA Tour for 'the same bomb-it-as-far-as-you-can golf courses week after week' and criticizes 'strange' FedEx Cup Playoffs format ahead of BMW Championship title defense

FedEx Cup reigning champion Patrick Cantlay has called out the PGA Tour's choice of courses week-in week-out for being distance biased as he claimed he is surprised events are just about 'hitting it as far as you possibly can'. Despite winning the BMW Championship last year at Caves Valley, what...
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris has BLANKED his former mentor following shocking tweets

Will Zalatoris says he has blanked his former mentor Scott Fawcett following the X-rated tweets that he sent to NBC's Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on Sunday night. Zalatoris came through a sudden-death playoff against Sepp Straka to earn his maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship, and with it, vault his way to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ex coach hits out at LIV Golf not receiving OWGR points

Tiger Woods' ex golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at the LIV Golf Tour still not being awarded Official World Golf Ranking points. Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 during a span that saw him win six major titles, but the pair would go their separate ways when Woods withdrew from the 2010 Players Championship.
golfmagic.com

Trial date set for LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Buckle up. A trial date has been set for the PGA Tour's court showdown with LIV Golf. If you wanted a quick end to this drama, then unfortunately you are going to be a little bit disappointed. On Thursday afternoon, federal judge Beth Labson Freeman (who delivered this brutal line)...
golfmagic.com

Jessica Korda makes THREE EAGLES in first round of Aramco Team Series

Jessica Korda put in a stunning display in the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, carding a round of 11-under-par to lead the way by five shots. The American, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, made three stunning eagles in round one at La Reserva Club de Sotogrande on Thursday which is almost an unprecedented achievement.
golfmagic.com

Koepka: "Playing all over the world was one of the reasons I joined LIV Golf"

Chase Koepka believes the partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf Tour has opened-up an inviting pathway to success for golfers from all over the world, as he gets underway in this week’s International Series Korea event on Jeju Island. Koepka and fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein are...
golfmagic.com

Carlos Ortiz claims reporter was banned by PGA Tour for working at LIV Golf

LIV Golf rebel Carlos Ortiz claimed that a friend of his was banned from the PGA Tour after reporting on a LIV Golf Tour event on behalf of a Spanish-speaking golf website. In an interview with Handicap 54, Ortiz criticised the PGA Tour for "controlling the market" and "not being open to what is good for them" after his friend from GolfWiken was supposedly suspended by the circuit for 30 days.
