ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County

Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stark County, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Brewster, OH
City
Berlin, OH
County
Stark County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Stark County, OH
Lifestyle
whbc.com

Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: 3rd Straight Drop in Case Numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down go the coronavirus numbers for a third straight week in Ohio. There were just over 24,000 new reported cases last week, with 611 new cases in Stark County. The state’s per-capita case figure fell to 376.9, the number of Ohioans per...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Sanctuary#Wallaby#Christmas#Taronga Zoo#Ohio Lrb
WHIZ

Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 1959. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents, Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Strong thunderstorms make their way across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the eastern portion of Holmes County to expire. Officials first noticed a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" near Berlin just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday moving east from Millersburg. Communities expected to be in the storm's path included Farmerstown, Walnut Creek, Sugarcreek, and Winesburg, but the warning expired just before 9 p.m., about 20 minutes sooner than expected.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

‘We Believe’ Event at Harmont Park on Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday there’s another Canton safety forces community event. Canton police, fire and EMS will be at Harmont Park on Harmont Avenue NE starting at 4:00 p.m., bringing food, but hoping mainly for a neighborhood “meet and greet”. It’s part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy