Laramie, WY

Laramie Live

WATCH: Former Wyoming standout Logan Wilson boots 40-plus yard field goal

LARAMIE -- If you have followed Logan Wilson's career, you would know that this isn't exactly breaking news. Reporters and fans captured this video Monday afternoon of the former Wyoming standout booting field goals from 40-plus yards out in practice. The current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker most likely won't ever be asked to do this in a game situation. After all, the defending AFC Champions have one of the top kickers in the NFL in Evan McPherson.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cowgirls Ready to Host a Pair of Preseason Contests

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team is ramping up in preparation for the season and will host a pair of exhibition contests this weekend. The Cowgirls will play their annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage at 6 p.m., Friday and will host CSU Pueblo at 5 p.m., Saturday. Both contests are free and open to the public.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie Live

All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!

Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
LARAMIE, WY
Douglas Budget

Cheyenne Crumbl Cookies Opens on August 26

Wyoming is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 26, when locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies, located at 1400 Dell Range Blvd #85B Cheyenne, WY 82009 in the Frontier Mall opens its doors. Store owner John Gauthier says he can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie’s Weekly News Recap [AUG 13-19]

Don't you just love it when your textbook has that section towards the end of the chapter with all the recaps and summary? Me too. To make it easier for you to catch up with all that was happening this past week, here's a recap!. Laramie's Flash Flood Weekend. If...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally

Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Mark Your Calendars! Annual Archaeology Fair on September 10

Laramie's Annual Archeology fair is back! If you are new to town and think "what a nerdy fair," don't worry, I thought so too. Back in Fall 2018, during my first semester at the University of Wyoming, for an Archeology class, I had to take to fulfill my science electives, we were required to attend the fair. My friend and I dreaded it. But, when we got there, we stayed longer than expected because we were so fascinated by everything and the activities were a whole lot of fun!
LARAMIE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8

Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie

As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
LARAMIE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN

Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance

CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
Laramie Live

The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

