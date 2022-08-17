ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Sunny & pleasant with a chance for storms

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7GwV_0hKOkifI00

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Wednesday afternoon weather 02:24

BALTIMORE -- We've been treated to pleasant weather so far this Wednesday.

After a somewhat cloudy start, the skies have given way to more sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Perhaps the biggest change we've noticed the past few days is the lack of humidity and that held true today.

First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley is seeing a few storms developing across the area this afternoon.

The stray storms are moving toward the south, with the strongest capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds.

That being said, it is not anticipated that any of us will be on the receiving end of severe weather.

Here's some good news: this calm weather will be staying with us for the rest of the workweek.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with an afternoon high near 86 degrees. Friday will be even warmer with a high near 88.

As for our weekend, it will get off to a nice start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1Y6O_0hKOkifI00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect sun, humidity, and a smattering of rain showers

BALTIMORE -- The forecast for the weekend looks better than it did yesterday. Right now, Saturday looks dry with similar conditions to what we saw on Friday. Temperature highs will be in the mid- and upper 80s. It will feel humid and there will be clouds and sun. Sunday will see more clouds and chances for showers and storms starting as early as late morning and continuing off and on throughout the afternoon. More showers and storms are expected Monday with rain chances lessening through mid-week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s with the coolest days occurring Sunday and Monday.Additional sunshine will allow for warmer temperatures through the middle of next week.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clear skies & comfortable temperatures

BALTIMORE -- It's shaping up to be a lovely Thursday here in Maryland.After waking up to clear blue skies, we're looking at more sunshine throughout the day.Temperatures climb to about 86 degrees this afternoon, and it will feel that way too."It has that nice, refreshing feel. It's that lack of humidity, so it almost feels a tad crisp out there," First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara says.As we look ahead to this evening, nothing is popping up on the radar.That means you'll enjoy temperatures in the upper 60s as we wind down later tonight.As for Friday, we're looking at slightly warmer weather with plenty of sunshine.We'll have a mixture of sunshine and clouds with afternoon temperatures in the 80s.In other words, it will be a perfect day to hit the beach or spend some time outdoors.Saturday, on the other hand, looks soggy with cloudy skies, wet weather and 70-degree temps.Expect showers on Sunday morning, but the rest of the day will cooperate with your plans.
MARYLAND STATE
pauladeenmagazine.com

Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton

Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
EASTON, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning people to avoid the area around the Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis due to high bacteria levels, according to authorities.The department issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other direct contact with water near the pier on Friday, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.If rainfall does not exceed half an inch or more over the next 48 hours, then officials will revisit the site where the high level of bacteria was detected and take test samples on Monday, according to authorities.Advisory signs have been posted at the pier and other areas of the community so that residents are aware of the problem, health officials said.The advisory will remain in effect until water test results meet acceptable standards, according to authorities. People seeking additional information can call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Implosion of former C.P. Crane power plant

Dozens of spectators turned out Friday morning to see the implosion of the former C.P. Crane power plant in Bowleys Quarters. The planned implosion was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday. The weather cooperated and crews detonated charges to bring the former plant down on schedule. The decommissioned plant's stacks could be seen collapsing at the outset of the implosion. They quickly disappeared into a pile of rubble, giving way to plumes of dark-colored smoke and dust. The clouds of smoke, dust and debris billowed high into the air over Seneca Creek. Several residents had front-row seats to the spectacle as they watched from the water surrounding the decommissioned plant. When it was all said and done, nothing remained but a pile of rubble.
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ, Baltimore Banner set to launch partnership

BALTIMORE -- Starting Monday, WJZ will be partnering with the new online news site the Baltimore Banner. It is a multi-platform approach dedicated to bringing you the best news coverage in the region.The Baltimore Banner has more than 40 journalists, many assigned to specific neighborhoods in the city and county. "Baltimore's neighborhoods are so distinct and different and, you know, they each have their own personality. And we want to be able to write about that," said managing editor Andrea McDaniels.The Baltimore Banner launched in July. Its offices are located right in the heart of the Inner Harbor. It is...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

125 West Cross Street

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Nearly 100 firefighters required to extinguish a house fire in Annapolis on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A house fire is under investigation after flames destroyed a two-story home in Annapolis on Thursday morning, according to authorities.The fire started at 1908 Sherwood Road in Annapolis at 6:15 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from various sides of the house. There were two people inside of the house and they were able to escape with their two dogs before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.The fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to other parts of the single-family home, fire officials said. It took 99 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department helped battle the blaze, which took one hour to extinguish, according to authorities. There were working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire, according to authorities.  The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, fire officials said. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gas line struck in Catonsville, Walmart evacuated

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A vehicle struck a gas line in Catonsville causing the Walmart store in the area to be evacuated, according to a BGE spokesperson. BGE says the Walmart store on 6205 Baltimore National Pike was evacuated before gas and fire crews arrived at the scene. A natural...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted lanternfly is originally from China. It first showed up in the U.S. in Pennsylvania then spread to Maryland in 2018, and the population is currently exploding across Harford and Cecil counties. It has also been found in Baltimore City and Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Kent, Montgomery,...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
FALMOUTH, VA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
themunchonline.com

151 Denison St Unit 1

Cozy One Bedroom Rental - One bedroom, one bathroom with hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and a large shared yard and front porch!. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy