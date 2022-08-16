Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Rain Chances Return this Weekend to West TN!
You might need to keep an eye on the sky this weekend. Some isolated showers will pop up on Saturday and especially on Sunday as a weak front will move through West Tennessee. The showers should clear out though early next week. We will have your weekend hour by hour breakdown and the latest on chances for storms and showers where you live, coming up right here.
WBBJ
Decatur County Fair carnival opens for attendees
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — It was opening night for the carnival at the Decatur County Fair. Fair attendees could experience it all. There are rides, including the Ring of Fire and the Tornado, and fair games where you can win all kinds of prizes. And of course who can...
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local emergency organization celebrates 40 years and one member’s dedicated service. Residents of Hardeman County gathered today to celebrate some local heroes and show appreciation for their hard work. The Hardeman County Rescue Squad has been in service for 40 years, and today...
WBBJ
Jackson organizations partner to clean up the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –Keep Jackson Beautiful and Jackson Sanitation teamed up to help keep the Hub city clean. The City of Jackson held their first Community Clean Up day. Residents had the chance to drop off tires, furniture, mattresses and box springs. There were two locations where people could dump,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
2022 Circles of Hope Telethon to be held Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. “The 39th annual Circles of Hope Telethon to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. It is such an important organization for our community, and we need this fundraiser to go off without a hitch. It is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Telethon Co-Chair Trey Cleek.
WBBJ
Volleyball team gets training from fire department
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Union University Volleyball team stepped into the shoes of the Jackson Fire Department on Friday to practice working as a team. “Teach them some team dynamics, go through some workouts that we would put our recruits through, some firefighting drills. We do that to help implement working as a team and different things,” said Jana Compton, a Training Officer for the Jackson Fire Department.
WBBJ
Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris reflects on 15 years of service as term ends
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local mayor is reaching the end of his term. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says he has always had an interest and been involved in politics. He grew up in Henderson County where he served two terms on the City Board in Lexington. He then moved to Jackson and started building the Republican Party in 1990.
WBBJ
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex says he has been moved from intensive care and is able to walk with support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
RIFA works to fill the buses and fill students’ bellies
JACKSON, Tenn. –Regional Interfaith Association, RIFA, held their annual Pack the Bus fundraiser for their Snack Backpack program. “We do this once a year, we have buses parked at Walmart north, Walmart south, Kroger Lynnwood, Kroger University and Kroger Stonebrook. We will be here until 3:30 this afternoon and the goal is to fill all of the buses up with the Snack Backpack food items,” said Lisa Tillman, Executive Director, RIFA.
WBBJ
Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
WBBJ
Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
WBBJ
US Marshals says man wanted in Dyersburg found in Florida
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with four counts of rape of a child out of Dyersburg was found in Florida. The US Marshals Service says that a warrant was issued for 50-year-old Robert Galler earlier in the month of August. After taking over the case, Marshals say that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Health department begins dental screenings at Jackson-Madison Co. schools
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is kicking off the school year with dental screenings for students. Dental hygienists with the health department began with students at Lincoln Elementary this week. A news release states the hygienists screen approximately 1,500 students within the Jackson-Madison County School...
WBBJ
Mike Reaves Jr.
Services for Mr. Mike Reaves, Jr. age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Church of Israel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M. If you like to send...
WBBJ
Local health fair aims to help residents “Stay Well”
JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated partnered with Cobb Institute and many others to provide residents with health resources. The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated hosted a Stay Well health fair and vaccine event. Vendors filled the streets giving resources to those who visited their booths.
WBBJ
Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza
JACKSON, Tenn. — Pizza Hut has officially opened on South Highland in Jackson. To mark the day, they held a giveaway for their first 25 customers. A few customers, like Daniel Lutrell, took the extra effort to get there even earlier than normal to ensure they won free pizza for a year.
WBBJ
United Way marks 80 years with annual Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee celebrated 80 years of service at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday. “We call this event Unitas. Unitas is Latin for unity, and that’s our goal here in West Tennessee: to create a unified community for everyone. And we do that primarily through supporting work in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said United Way of West Tennessee CEO and President Matt Marshall.
WBBJ
Mom of 4 shares lunchbox ideas for back-to-school season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The back to school season can be an exciting yet chaotic time for students and their families. Mom of four and recipe developer Siri Daly has some advice to help make those busy mornings run smoother, starting with preparing lunches. Daly says some of her favorite...
WBBJ
Union University students return with excitement for fall 2022 classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated having students return for the 2022-23 school year. Spirits were high as new and current students, along with their families, filled Union University‘s campus on Thursday. Tim Ellsworth, the Associate Vice President for University Communications, shared why Union chose this model...
WBBJ
Lane College officials receives award
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lane College representative has been award for his service. According to a news release, Atty. Richard Donnell, who has served as the Senior Advisor to the President at Lane College, was awarded the Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award. The award was given by the...
Comments / 0