Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
gozags.com
Zags and Creighton Meet for First Time Sunday
Gonzaga (0-1-0, 0-0-0 WCC) vs. Creighton (0-0-1, 0-0-0 BIG EAST) SUNDAY, AUG. 21 | 12 P.M. PT | SOUTH CAMPUS STADIUM | MISSOULA, MONT. - Sophia Braun and her Argentinian national team won the third-place match at the 2022 Copa America. The 3-1 victory over Paraguay qualified Argentina for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
gozags.com
Gonzaga Drops Tough Season-Opener to Pitt, 1-0
MISSOULA, Mont. – Pittsburgh found the back of the net in the 57th minute and was able to hold off Gonzaga women's soccer for a 1-0 victory in the first game of the Rumble in the Rockies hosted by the University of Montana Thursday. It was the season-opener for both teams, and the first-ever meeting between the programs.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Schools Are Still After Me’: Kenny Johnson Hearing from Other Programs Despite Pitt Commitment
Like thousands of other high school football players across the country, Kenny Johnson is preparing for the upcoming football season. For the 6’1″ wide receiver from Dallastown High School in York, Pennsylvania, this will be his final season of high school football before taking his talents to the collegiate level.
‘Dream come true’: 4 News Now welcomes evening news anchor Kirstin O’Connor
4 News Now ushers in a new era in evening news, welcoming veteran anchor Kirstin O’Connor to the team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Coolin development heats up
COOLIN — In a blow to rural and environmental advocates, Bonner County commissioners have decided they will not reconsider Tricore Investment’s minor land division in the Coolin Wetlands. “We met with our legal counsel and Planning to review any potential reason or manner that might need to be...
butlerradio.com
Harmony Native Triumphs On ‘Forged In Fire’ Show
A Slippery Rock University student and Seneca Valley graduate has achieved victory on a History Channel reality television show. Eric Finch of Harmony competed on an episode of “Forged In Fire” where contestants forge bladed weapons for the approval of a panel of judges and a cash prize.
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign
Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
cranberryeagle.com
Valencia man dies following vehicle crash
A Valencia man died Monday, five days after a two-vehicle crash Aug. 10 at the intersection of Morgan and Dinnerbell roads in Penn Township. A death notice was published Tuesday online for Anthony Barton, 51, who had been flown by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following the late-night crash.
Gateway School Board suspends band director without pay after charges
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — On Tuesday, the Gateway School Board determined that sufficient evidence exists to suspend the district’s band director without pay. Last week, Gateway High School band director James Hoeltje was charged with selling or furnishing alcohol to minors. WATCH WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m. to see...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman whose body was recovered from river near Mon Wharf is identified
Authorities have identified a woman pulled from the Monongahela River near Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:45 a.m. Pittsburgh police and River Rescue responded to the river near the Mon Wharf for a report of a body in the...
Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
Residents in Bethel Park receiving packages as part of “brushing scam”; what that means
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police said they got a lot of reports of people receiving packages in the mail they didn’t order. It turns out it’s a scam. Police posted a warning on social media about what’s known as a brushing scam. They said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain
A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
Judge sides with Pittsburgh International Airport’s decision to evict airmall operator amid ongoing
PITTSBURGH — A Court of Common Pleas judge in Allegheny County has issued an order siding with the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) — the managing organization for Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) — amid an ongoing lawsuit between it and its airmall operator, Fraport Pittsburgh Inc. In...
explore venango
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
