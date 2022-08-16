ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

gozags.com

Zags and Creighton Meet for First Time Sunday

Gonzaga (0-1-0, 0-0-0 WCC) vs. Creighton (0-0-1, 0-0-0 BIG EAST) SUNDAY, AUG. 21 | 12 P.M. PT | SOUTH CAMPUS STADIUM | MISSOULA, MONT. - Sophia Braun and her Argentinian national team won the third-place match at the 2022 Copa America. The 3-1 victory over Paraguay qualified Argentina for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
gozags.com

Gonzaga Drops Tough Season-Opener to Pitt, 1-0

MISSOULA, Mont. – Pittsburgh found the back of the net in the 57th minute and was able to hold off Gonzaga women's soccer for a 1-0 victory in the first game of the Rumble in the Rockies hosted by the University of Montana Thursday. It was the season-opener for both teams, and the first-ever meeting between the programs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!

Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
PITTSBURGH, PA
rtands.com

BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch

Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
SANDPOINT, ID
butlerradio.com

Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident

We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
BUTLER, PA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Coolin development heats up

COOLIN — In a blow to rural and environmental advocates, Bonner County commissioners have decided they will not reconsider Tricore Investment’s minor land division in the Coolin Wetlands. “We met with our legal counsel and Planning to review any potential reason or manner that might need to be...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
butlerradio.com

Harmony Native Triumphs On ‘Forged In Fire’ Show

A Slippery Rock University student and Seneca Valley graduate has achieved victory on a History Channel reality television show. Eric Finch of Harmony competed on an episode of “Forged In Fire” where contestants forge bladed weapons for the approval of a panel of judges and a cash prize.
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign

Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Valencia man dies following vehicle crash

A Valencia man died Monday, five days after a two-vehicle crash Aug. 10 at the intersection of Morgan and Dinnerbell roads in Penn Township. A death notice was published Tuesday online for Anthony Barton, 51, who had been flown by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following the late-night crash.
VALENCIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman whose body was recovered from river near Mon Wharf is identified

Authorities have identified a woman pulled from the Monongahela River near Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Gloria Anderson, 38, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:45 a.m. Pittsburgh police and River Rescue responded to the river near the Mon Wharf for a report of a body in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery

PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain

A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
TARENTUM, PA
explore venango

Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
SENECA, PA

