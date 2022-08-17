ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

WATCH: Former Wyoming standout Logan Wilson boots 40-plus yard field goal

LARAMIE -- If you have followed Logan Wilson's career, you would know that this isn't exactly breaking news. Reporters and fans captured this video Monday afternoon of the former Wyoming standout booting field goals from 40-plus yards out in practice. The current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker most likely won't ever be asked to do this in a game situation. After all, the defending AFC Champions have one of the top kickers in the NFL in Evan McPherson.
Cowgirls Ready to Host a Pair of Preseason Contests

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team is ramping up in preparation for the season and will host a pair of exhibition contests this weekend. The Cowgirls will play their annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage at 6 p.m., Friday and will host CSU Pueblo at 5 p.m., Saturday. Both contests are free and open to the public.
All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!

Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
Cheyenne Crumbl Cookies Opens on August 26

Wyoming is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 26, when locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies, located at 1400 Dell Range Blvd #85B Cheyenne, WY 82009 in the Frontier Mall opens its doors. Store owner John Gauthier says he can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8

Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday

Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN

Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance

CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
Wine Lovers, the 2022 Wine Gala is Happening

Here-ye, here-ye, calling all wine lovers of Laramie to join the 2022 Wine Gala, presented by the Hospice of Laramie. The theme of this year's Wine Gala is "Boots and Bowties". Cowboy Boots? Rain Boots? High-Heeled Boots? You decide! Just don't be bootless, or you'll be BOOTed out! (Kidding!) Dress...
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

