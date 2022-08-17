Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 2 Kyle Whittingham vs. No. 7 Sonny Lubick
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
WATCH: Former Wyoming standout Logan Wilson boots 40-plus yard field goal
LARAMIE -- If you have followed Logan Wilson's career, you would know that this isn't exactly breaking news. Reporters and fans captured this video Monday afternoon of the former Wyoming standout booting field goals from 40-plus yards out in practice. The current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker most likely won't ever be asked to do this in a game situation. After all, the defending AFC Champions have one of the top kickers in the NFL in Evan McPherson.
Cowgirls Ready to Host a Pair of Preseason Contests
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team is ramping up in preparation for the season and will host a pair of exhibition contests this weekend. The Cowgirls will play their annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage at 6 p.m., Friday and will host CSU Pueblo at 5 p.m., Saturday. Both contests are free and open to the public.
cowboystatedaily.com
One Last Ride For Deceased Rider at Wyoming’s Tom Horn Days; Suicide Prevention Group Formed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bucking bronc at a rodeo is a common sight. What is less common is a bucking bronc spreading the ashes of a rider. That is what took place during the 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days in Bosler, Wyoming this past...
All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!
Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
Douglas Budget
Cheyenne Crumbl Cookies Opens on August 26
Wyoming is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 26, when locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies, located at 1400 Dell Range Blvd #85B Cheyenne, WY 82009 in the Frontier Mall opens its doors. Store owner John Gauthier says he can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
Wyoming Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday
Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest
We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback. It...
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak
You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN
Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
News Channel Nebraska
NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance
CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
Cheyenne Police Increasing DUI Enforcement Effort Starting Today
Cheyenne Police are joining in the ''Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DUI enforcement crackdown starting today. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, Cheyenne Police officers will be out in force today through Sept. 5, focusing on efforts to stop impaired drivers.
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
Wine Lovers, the 2022 Wine Gala is Happening
Here-ye, here-ye, calling all wine lovers of Laramie to join the 2022 Wine Gala, presented by the Hospice of Laramie. The theme of this year's Wine Gala is "Boots and Bowties". Cowboy Boots? Rain Boots? High-Heeled Boots? You decide! Just don't be bootless, or you'll be BOOTed out! (Kidding!) Dress...
