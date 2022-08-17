Well-known horse trainer Chad Brown is in some legal trouble after being arrested following a domestic violence incident in Saratoga Springs. According to officials, the 43-year-old Mechanicville native allegedly pushed a woman down a set of stairs at his home, pinned her to the floor and tried to choke her before throwing her out of the residence on Wednesday night. Brown's attorney claims that the victim entered his client's house while Brown was asleep and that Brown was just trying to defend himself. Brown is facing a misdemeanor charge and has pleaded not guilty. .after his arraignment in Saratoga Springs City Court, Brown was released on $2,500 bail.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO