Albany Police, U.S. Marshals Team Up to Take Parole Absconder Into Custody
Albany police and members of the U.S. Marshal's Service have teamed up to take a parole absconder into custody. Officials say 22-year-old Antiel Pagan, who was wanted by State Police in Catskill, was arrested Wednesday when members of law enforcement executed a search warrant at apartment on Washington Avenue. Police say they found nearly 200 grams of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, an AR-15 rifle, and a loaded handgun inside the residence. Pagan was turned over to State Police and will face charges in Albany at a later date.
Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
Well-known horse trainer Chad Brown is in some legal trouble after being arrested following a domestic violence incident in Saratoga Springs. According to officials, the 43-year-old Mechanicville native allegedly pushed a woman down a set of stairs at his home, pinned her to the floor and tried to choke her before throwing her out of the residence on Wednesday night. Brown's attorney claims that the victim entered his client's house while Brown was asleep and that Brown was just trying to defend himself. Brown is facing a misdemeanor charge and has pleaded not guilty. .after his arraignment in Saratoga Springs City Court, Brown was released on $2,500 bail.
Woman Facing Prison Time After Pleading Guilty to Fraud, Identity Theft
A Hudson Falls woman is facing prison time after pleading guilty to federal bank fraud and identity theft charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Renee Burnell crafted a scheme to defraud two banks by using personal information that was gathered from customers of her heating and plumbing business. Between August 2019 and January 2020 Burnell caused Synchrony Bank and the Bank of Missouri to lose more than $130-thousand by using lines of credit to falsify purchases that benefited her business. Burnell could be ordered to spend up to three decades behind bars when she's sentenced in January.
