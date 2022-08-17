Read full article on original website
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito returns after two-year hiatus with food, fun, & community
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito is back. Much more than a farmers’ market, El Mercadito is where community comes together. “It’s at events like this where you can just organically hang out with people and get to know each other....
Madison365 Week in Review for August 20
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. according to a new report. a plan from the Black Caucus to reduce the jail population and bring the new jail project back under budget. New murals by Lilada Gee...
Summer Of Love and Community Connection
Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow set for Sept. 16
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Madison’s premier salsa fundraising event, will return on Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.-midnight, with an action-packed night of entertainment and high-caliber performances from professional Latin dancers from around the world. Every year, Rhumba 4 Rainbow raises money for The Rainbow...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 18
On the podcast today, a preview of the next stories in our Lasting Impacts series, the return of the Mercadito at Centro Hispano and a youth-focused public art project in Appleton. Listen now:
Independent Police Monitor finalists to be introduced at virtual meeting tonight
The finalists for the City of Madison Independent Police Monitor position will be introduced at a virtual event at 5 pm Thursday, August 18. The candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions from members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Opportunities for members of the public to provide feedback...
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin”
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala, titled Tributo, will be a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin” on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration. We...
Astra Iheukumere named interim director of Dane County Human Services
“It’s an exciting opportunity to lead the work of Human Services in Dane County, make headway around equity, lean into our role of being a convener in the community and really elevate the voice of our employees in the community and in the practice of human service delivery in the county,” Astra Iheukumere tells Madison365 about becoming the new interim director of Dane County Human Services. Her first official day was on Aug. 1.
Dane County Board rejects plan from Black Caucus for Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project
Dane County Board of Supervisors voted against the Dane County Board’s Black Caucus plan Thursday night that would have reduced the size of the over-budget jail project and called for reforms throughout the criminal justice system that would lessen racial disparities that exist in Dane County. The final vote was 21-16.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs
The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
Nominations sought for UW-Madison Outstanding Women of Color Awards 2022-23
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Women of Color Awards which annually honors the amazing women of color in the UW–Madison and greater Madison communities. Each year, the university recognizes women of color “whose advocacy, activism, or scholarship has positively transformed their organizations and...
Packers Foundation awards $250K to Center for Black Excellence and Culture
The Green Bay Packers Foundation has announced a $250,000 matching grant to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the first grant ever awarded to a Dane County organization through the Packers Foundation Impact Grant program. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is a community-wide effort to bring together...
CEOs of Tomorrow adds money management to offerings for young people
On the heels of a successful Summer Camp where children got to get a glimpse of starting and running a business, CEOs of Tomorrow is pivoting to focus on a big development for the organization that helps teens learn how to earn and manage their money. CEOs of Tomorrow focuses...
Free tuition program will expand to all UW campuses next year
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman on Monday announced the creation of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, according to a press release from UW System. The program...
Sheriff says 577 firearms surrendered at Gift Cards for Guns event
At the first-ever Gift Cards for guns event, 577 weapons and about 380 pounds of ammunition were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday. The four-hour event took place Saturday at Alliant Energy Center. In a press release...
Africa Fest 2022
Africa Fest 2022 will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Africa Fest is an annual celebration which educates and promotes diversity by showcasing African cultural heritages to residents in the Greater Madison area via Stage Performances, Arts & Crafts, Taste of Africa and Strides For Africa.
14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash teaming up with Ju Ju’s Block Party for a day of free, family fun
F.O.S.T.E.R. and Nehemiah are getting set to present fully-stocked backpacks to area kids in a day full of fun at Penn Park as they host their 14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash on Saturday, Aug. 13, noon-4 p.m. “We will have all types of vendors and games at the event....
Ian Edwards to headline Madison Comedy Week in collaboration with Sessions at McPike Park
Getting to the grassroots of comedy and supporting local comedians, as well as comedians traveling into the city, is at the heart of Madison Comedy Week’s festivities, kicking off August 7 and ending on August 14. Started in 2018 to help promote the growing local comedy scene, Madison Comedy Week gave exposure for working comedians and an opportunity for aspiring comedians to come perform and build connections with each other and the Madison community. Jake Snell, Executive Director of Madison Comedy Week, reflected on how the event came to be.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.” After 14 years, Jeff Burkhart prepares to say goodbye to Literacy Network
“The Literacy Network will always be a big part of me. I’ve done this work for a really long time and I love it and I’m really going to miss it,” says Literacy Network Executive Director Jeff Burkhart. “I am grateful for all of the support we’ve received over the years.”
100 Black Men of Madison’s 27th annual Back to School Celebration
The 100 Black Men of Madison will host its 27th annual Back to School Celebration at the Goodman South Campus of Madison College, 2429 S. Perry St., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 8-11 a.m. All Dane County elementary and middle school students of limited income families and their parents are invited...
