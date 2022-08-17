AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Model guidance continues to suggest a southern trend in where the heaviest rain will fall this weekend. It's possible that a weak front from the north could drag some dry air into the northern Panhandles and limit any rainfall in the Oklahoma Panhandle. That being said, a big rain event is still on order for the southern Texas Panhandle for most locations south of I-40. Flooding could become a concern if rain rates exceed the grounds ability to absorb the moisture but overall concerns of this happening are very low given the rain may fall over a 12-24 hour period. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a good portion of the area for a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday but personal thoughts are that these outlooks are ruling on the side of caution.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO