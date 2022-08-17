ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearman, TX

Soaking rain likely for south Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Model guidance continues to suggest a southern trend in where the heaviest rain will fall this weekend. It's possible that a weak front from the north could drag some dry air into the northern Panhandles and limit any rainfall in the Oklahoma Panhandle. That being said, a big rain event is still on order for the southern Texas Panhandle for most locations south of I-40. Flooding could become a concern if rain rates exceed the grounds ability to absorb the moisture but overall concerns of this happening are very low given the rain may fall over a 12-24 hour period. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a good portion of the area for a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday but personal thoughts are that these outlooks are ruling on the side of caution.
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
Where to Soak in New Mexico

Hot springs represent a razón de ser in our beautiful state. You learn to love that smell (see the paragraph at the end of this list for your lesson as to why some have that special aroma). As the weather cools, it’s a particularly exceptional New Mexico experience.
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
Sunray incident resolved peacefully

According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
Sunray school enters ‘precautionary’ lockdown Thursday

Update: According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the “law enforcement situation” in Sunray ended early Thursday afternoon. Officials noted that units had cleared the scene and that there were no active threats to the community. Update: A district employee confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that both Sunray ISD campuses went into lockdown on Thursday morning. Original: […]
