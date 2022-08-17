ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quillon retires; Cohen to head APG-ENC

By The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

Adams Publishing Group on Tuesday announced Robin Quillon will retire as its regional president in eastern North Carolina effective Aug. 31.

Mark Cohen, publisher/president APG Ohio/Michigan, will move to Greenville to oversee a combined division, Ohio/Eastern North Carolina.

“This change allowed us to review our organizational structure and we have decided to consolidate Ohio and ENC under one region,” said Nick Monico, APG chief operating officer. “Mark and his team have grown the Ohio operation significantly on many fronts.”

Cohen has more than 30 years of experience in the publishing business. Prior to joining APG in Ohio in 2019, he served as president of the Pennsylvania Press Association, advocating for the state’s newspapers. Cohen will relocate to North Carolina on Sept. 6 and oversee operations from Rocky Mount east to Elizabeth City and south to Duplin County.

“I’m excited about this expanded role and look forward to blending into the community, visiting customers and supporting our employees,” Cohen said. “I can’t wait to explore the region and I also get to visit the Ohio locations monthly, which is the ideal situation.”

Quillon joined Adams Publishing Group as Eastern North Carolina regional president in August 2018. He said he has enjoyed his time in eastern North Carolina and thanks readers for their loyalty and staff members for their devotion.

“After 40 years in this business, the time has come to say goodbye,” Quillon said. “I will be joining my family in Florida, where we have four children and seven grandchildren. Working for Adams Publishing as president of ENC and the excellent team here has been a wonderful experience. We’ve had tremendous success over the past three years. And I believe our best days are ahead. ENC will be in good hands, as my very good friend Mark Cohen will lead this division. I wish him and my team of professionals all the best.”

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

