Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - On Friday evening, two people were flown to a Louisville burn center after a home just north of Allendale was destroyed in a possible explosion. According to law enforcement, the two injured people were the only occupants. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan said when he arrived...
KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
Sheriff: One dead, one hospitalized after Wabash County explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says one person is dead and another person remains hospitalized Saturday following a home explosion just north of Allendale Friday evening. Sheriff Morgan says Kevin Murphy, 66, died following the home explosion that rocked the rural community just after 5:30 p.m. Friday....
What's next following a building collapse in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Lawrenceville is continuing to monitor the buildings that are collapsing on State Street. Bricks were reported falling as early as last Thursday. Over the last week, both buildings have continued to cave in. State Street between 11th and 12th Street has been temporarily...
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
EPD: Man hit by semi-truck after several carjacking attempts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man was hit by traffic while trying to carjack several people on the Lloyd Expressway. Friday night, officers say they were dispatched to an assault in progress on Ohio Street. Dispatch advised that a man tried to steal a truck from a driver and then jumped onto […]
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
Neighbors pull victim from Southern Illinois house explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says several victims were hospitalized after a house exploded Friday evening. Deputies say they were dispatched to the the 2300 block of North Boulevard in Allendale for the incident. Authorities say two people were home at the time of the explosion and were flown to a […]
New bodycam video shows aftermath shows aftermath of deadly Evansville, Indiana house explosion
New body camera video shows the aftermath of a deadly house explosion in Indiana.
$100M sewer upgrades could cost customers in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A sewer rate increase could be coming soon to Regional Water Resource Agency customers in Daviess County. Joe Schepers of RWRA says the increase could help cover costs of upgrading their two water treatment plants. The upgrades are required as part of a Kentucky Division of Water order since their two […]
Crowded buses trigger uproar of concern in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — School has been in session for only a week and parents are already speaking out in parts of the Tri-State. Concern has grown as a new video has spread across social media showing the over-crowded buses in Daviess County. This wasn’t the first issue the school corporation has come across […]
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
North Weinbach Avenue explosion victims recover from blast damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Weinbach Avenue resident Rebecca Gonzalez lives two doors down from the home that exploded last week. Gonzalez told 14 News that she and her family wasn’t home during the blast. However, they are still recovering from the aftermath of the explosion. While in a...
Greenville Police Department warning of possible scam in Muhlenberg County
The Greenville Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. GPD says they've received multiple complaints of people pretending to be members of the department and demanding money. The scammer may use their officers' real names, and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display on your Caller ID.
Ohio County gets thousands in grants for infrastructure
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – While in Western Kentucky on August 17, Governor Beshear announced $500,000 worth of upgrades will be made to infrastructure in Ohio County. The city of Beaver Dam is getting an $88,000 grant for improvements to Beaver Dam City Park. The Ohio County Fiscal Court is also getting $400,000 for road […]
Toddler killed, mother hurt in Lloyd accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A child, 20 months, was killed after a single vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 following a single-vehicle accident just before 7:30 Friday night. The Evansville Fire Department says the car was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the car swerved from the far-right lane into […]
3 checked at hospital after school bus crash in Posey County
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies responded to a school bus crash that left several people injured just outside of Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon. Authorities believe the Mt. Vernon Metropolitan School District bus was on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane when the school...
Glass smashed during Covert Avenue gas station burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an early morning burglary left a Covert Avenue gas station with a smashed glass door. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Dairy Mart around 3 a.m. for a commercial burglary alarm. The glass front door was smashed with a rock, which police say was found inside […]
Police: Man runs through traffic trying to take cars, gets hit twice
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a suspect is in the hospital after he was hit by a car and a semi. Police say they were called to a fight on Ohio Street Friday night. They say a man tried to take someone’s truck and then jumped on his trailer.
