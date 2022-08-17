Read full article on original website
Hobbton ‘Dials’ up rivalry win
Clouds and eventually moderate rain set the scene for Friday night’s Week 1 Game of the Week between the Midway Raiders and Hobbton Wild
Sampson Independent
Back to School Night in Sampson
Sampson County Schools held its Back to School Night for all grade levels Thursday night at Lakewood, Hobbton, Midway and Union high schools. Throngs of students and families browsed booths providing information about extracurricular activies and community resources, chatted with teachers and staff and partook in treats and little activities. “All the schools had a great turnout and the parents were very engaged with the agencies and various school organizations,” said Valerie Newton, director of communications for Sampson County Schools. The district’s Meet the Teacher night will commence this Thursday night.
PhillyBite
Black-owned private school opening in Fayetteville
The first day of school at Genesis Christian is Sept. 1.
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
jocoreport.com
Land At Busy Cleveland Intersection Rezoned
Three tracts of land at a busy Cleveland area intersection has been rezoned. Johnston County Commissioners rezoned the three parcels totaling 35.2 acres on Highway 50 at Highway 42 in the Cleveland Township from Agricultural Residential (AR) to General Business (GB). The property is on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
jocoreport.com
Hiding Behind The Veil
DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Church services set across Sampson
Sight and Sound trip to Lancaster, Pa., on Aug. 18-20. On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9:30 a.m. (for check-in) meet at Lisbon St. Mission
cbs17
Cumberland Co. Schools at least 55 bus drivers short as start of school year looms
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) Cumberland County Schools needs more bus drivers. Transportation leaders for the school district told CBS17 they are short 56 school bus drivers. “There are some routes that will be a struggle to get covered with the shortage,” said Jennifer Carter, school bus driver trainer for Cumberland County Schools.
jocoreport.com
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
alamancenews.com
Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham
The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
Rainy weather expected to bring localized flooding in Robeson County
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook related to the heavy rainfall in the greater Robeson County Area.
