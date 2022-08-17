ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Sampson Independent

Back to School Night in Sampson

Sampson County Schools held its Back to School Night for all grade levels Thursday night at Lakewood, Hobbton, Midway and Union high schools. Throngs of students and families browsed booths providing information about extracurricular activies and community resources, chatted with teachers and staff and partook in treats and little activities. “All the schools had a great turnout and the parents were very engaged with the agencies and various school organizations,” said Valerie Newton, director of communications for Sampson County Schools. The district’s Meet the Teacher night will commence this Thursday night.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrells, NC
City
Kinston, NC
Sampson County, NC
Education
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Land At Busy Cleveland Intersection Rezoned

Three tracts of land at a busy Cleveland area intersection has been rezoned. Johnston County Commissioners rezoned the three parcels totaling 35.2 acres on Highway 50 at Highway 42 in the Cleveland Township from Agricultural Residential (AR) to General Business (GB). The property is on the southeast corner of the intersection.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Raiders#Patriots#Horse#American Football#Highschoolsports#Gridiron Preview#Arendell Parrott Academy#Hca
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Hiding Behind The Veil

DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
DUNN, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
jocoreport.com

Going, Going, Almost Gone

STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
KENLY, NC
WBTW News13

1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham

The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
GRAHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy