Mississippi State

Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi. According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.
RIDGELAND, MS
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
JACKSON, MS
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) – A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program – the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing...
CLARKSDALE, MS
Door windows repaired at Eudora Welty Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Thanks to the efforts of the Jackson Friends of the Library, the glass doors at Jackson’s flagship branch are no longer boarded up. Friday, Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council said the windows at the Eudora Welty Library had been repaired by Preston Metro Glass.
JACKSON, MS
City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex. The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St. Planning and Development Director Jordan...
JACKSON, MS
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal staffing shortage threatened to shut down water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If one email best encapsulates the staffing crisis at Jackson’s water treatment plants, it’s one from Mary Carter back in May. At the time, the city’s chief water official said she could no longer fulfill her duties as deputy director of water operations while having to fill in as an operator at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
JACKSON, MS
New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as ‘extremist’ in new ad

A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as “extremist” in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
EDUCATION
Wisconsin Dem Senate candidate chaired state task force linking racism to climate change

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s Democratic candidate for Senate, chaired a government climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education. The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — which Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state’s government to pursue to combat climate change. Barnes and the task force’s other members delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020 which laid out 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote “environmental justice.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Gov. Newsom blasts Oakland leaders for not handling rampant homeless encampments

The office of California governor Gavin Newsom sent a strongly-worded letter to Oakland leaders on Thursday, calling their lack of responsibility for curbing city homeless encampments “simply unacceptable.”. The letter implies that Oakland will lose millions of dollars in state funding if city leaders don’t step up to address...
OAKLAND, CA
Authorities arrest 3 people involved in separate drug-related incidents in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – Vicksburg Police Department arrested three people involved in separate drug-related incidents. On August 18, VPD took 42-year-old Justin Cantrell into custody after officers found 2.28 grams of methamphetamine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where Judge...
VICKSBURG, MS

