fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi. According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
fox40jackson.com
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) – A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program – the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing...
fox40jackson.com
Door windows repaired at Eudora Welty Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Thanks to the efforts of the Jackson Friends of the Library, the glass doors at Jackson’s flagship branch are no longer boarded up. Friday, Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council said the windows at the Eudora Welty Library had been repaired by Preston Metro Glass.
fox40jackson.com
City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex. The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St. Planning and Development Director Jordan...
fox40jackson.com
Alabama man arrested for Interstate 85 shootings, had 2,000 rounds of ammunition in car
Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near...
fox40jackson.com
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal staffing shortage threatened to shut down water treatment plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If one email best encapsulates the staffing crisis at Jackson’s water treatment plants, it’s one from Mary Carter back in May. At the time, the city’s chief water official said she could no longer fulfill her duties as deputy director of water operations while having to fill in as an operator at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
fox40jackson.com
New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as ‘extremist’ in new ad
A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as “extremist” in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
fox40jackson.com
Wisconsin Dem Senate candidate chaired state task force linking racism to climate change
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s Democratic candidate for Senate, chaired a government climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education. The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — which Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state’s government to pursue to combat climate change. Barnes and the task force’s other members delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020 which laid out 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote “environmental justice.”
fox40jackson.com
68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.
fox40jackson.com
Gov. Newsom blasts Oakland leaders for not handling rampant homeless encampments
The office of California governor Gavin Newsom sent a strongly-worded letter to Oakland leaders on Thursday, calling their lack of responsibility for curbing city homeless encampments “simply unacceptable.”. The letter implies that Oakland will lose millions of dollars in state funding if city leaders don’t step up to address...
fox40jackson.com
Texas inmate faces drug trafficking charges related to drone drops in prison yard
A Texas prison inmate serving time for robbery and burglary now faces federal charges in connection with using a drone to make prison yard drops to smuggle drugs and contraband into a correctional facility. Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute...
fox40jackson.com
Iowa state fair attendees say Biden ‘too old’ to run in 2024, motivated to vote by high inflation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters at the Iowa State Fair tell Fox News Digital that President Biden is “too old” to run, regardless of whether they support the sitting president or not, and that rising inflation is the top issue that will drive them to vote in the November midterms.
fox40jackson.com
Emails from California doctor allegedly poisoned by wife with Drano reveal ‘inability to communicate’
Emails from a California doctor to his wife, whom he is accusing of abuse after she allegedly poisoned him with drain-cleaning fluid, reveal a tumultuous relationship and an “inability to communicate,” according to court documents. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old physician, is accusing his 45-year-old wife, Dr. Yue...
fox40jackson.com
Authorities arrest 3 people involved in separate drug-related incidents in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – Vicksburg Police Department arrested three people involved in separate drug-related incidents. On August 18, VPD took 42-year-old Justin Cantrell into custody after officers found 2.28 grams of methamphetamine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where Judge...
