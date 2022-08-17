A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as “extremist” in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.

