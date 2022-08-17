ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Residents move into first phase of Wilmington mixed-income development

By Amanda Fries, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

The Riverside community celebrated the completion of 74 mixed-income apartments Tuesday, which brings updated public housing as well as units designated for people with disabilities and special needs as part of a $100 million redevelopment project in the Wilmington neighborhood.

Over 100 state, federal and local elected officials, community leaders and neighbors gathered outside the first phase of Imani Village, where units have been set aside to house seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities along with transitioning families out of outdated Wilmington Housing Authority apartments into newly constructed one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes.

This is the first of six phases of a “Purpose Built Community” redevelopment plan spearheaded by the nonprofit Reach Riverside. It will offer 59 affordable units as well as 15 market-rate apartments. The second phase, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will add another 50 affordable and 17 market-rate units, said Jennifer Lienhard, Reach Riverside's director of marketing and communications.

Over a dozen Riverside families have, or are in the process of, moving into the units, Lienhard said.

RELATED: How $10 million will help Wilmington's Riverside take the next step in redevelopment

RIVERSIDE PLAN: $100 million plan would revitalize Wilmington neighborhood

Announced in 2018, the multimillion-dollar project aims to build hundreds of public housing units as well as mixed-income and homeownership opportunities, revamp early education and health services at Kingswood Community Center and add high school grades to the local EastSide Charter School, with the goal to graduate 100% of its seniors.

The Riverside community was one of more than 25 in the country selected to receive free consulting on alleviating concentrated poverty through improvements to housing, early childhood-through-high school education and health.

Much of the housing featured at a news conference Tuesday morning is already spoken for – Wilmington Housing Authority tenants have slowly moved into the new units as they became available – doing little to relieve the strain for affordable housing in Delaware and the First State’s largest city.

AFFORDABILITY CRISIS: Why it is so hard to find affordable housing in Delaware

RELATED: How Delaware lawmakers failed to strengthen tenant rights

“It’s not much of an advantage for people on the waitlist,” housing authority Executive Director Ray Fitzgerald said. “It’s more of an advantage for people who are currently living in housing. People on the waitlist can apply for the market-rate housing, but the first priority is to make sure all of these people can come here if they want.”

The units replace the decades-old, low-rise units that the Wilmington Housing Authority owns across Bowers Street from the new housing in Riverside. The project, led by developer Pennrose LLC, features a variety of two-bedroom units – from first-floor, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant apartments to two- and three-floor units.

Riverside resident Alison Mendez will move into a recently completed unit soon, having lived in the neighborhood for nearly six years.

“I love that you guys have been able to open up a safer community because when I first moved here, there was a shooting right near my house and it scared me and my kids, but to this day it’s changed just because of what you guys are doing,” Mendez said.

The northeast Wilmington corridor has seen renewed focus to redevelop and strengthen the neighborhood.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings lauded the project as the “antidote” to the historical redlining practices that have segregated communities like Wilmington and disenfranchised communities of color.

“Everyone deserves access to safe, affordable housing,” Jennings said. “It is a basic human right, but all too often in our state and in our country, it has been denied to people. We know that with housing, education and health care.”

Earlier this year, the Kingswood Community Center received $10 million in federal funds to help rebuild and expand the facility, which has been at the heart of Riverside’s redevelopment. Delaware also committed $26.4 million to the multiphase plan with some of the state’s federal pandemic relief funds.

Kingswood provides Wilmington residents and surrounding communities with programs that empower families and help people achieve economic, social and personal well-being. It serves as an early learning and after-care center for Riverside's children as well as a community space for older adults.

Got a tip? Contact Amanda Fries at afries@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter at @mandy_fries.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Residents move into first phase of Wilmington mixed-income development

Comments / 18

Lora Duffy
3d ago

That awesome. BUT. they need to keep up on the tenants. Their shouldn't be anyone NOT ON LEASE IS TO LIVE WITH THEM.(ON THE TAX PAYERS).

Reply
7
Copper
3d ago

It will be a mess in a few years just like many newly built places for the lower income people. But they’ll blame someone else for it being run down

Reply(1)
4
Lilyg
3d ago

Yeah that's what I'd like to do, pay full rate when people living around me have cheap rent.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington welcomes new police officers

Wilmington Police are welcoming their newest officers. 13 people graduated from the 101st Wilmington Police Academy on Friday at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. They will start their new assignments on Monday - working with a more senior police officer for at least six months. “There is something special...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
Wilmington, DE
Government
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Business
Wilmington, DE
Real Estate
MyChesCo

Wilmington Mayor, Police Chief Congratulate Youth Academy Graduates

WILMINGTON, DE — On Tuesday, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Public Housing#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Riverside
MyChesCo

I-95 Lane Closures Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Ridley Park (Exit 8) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for milling, patching and other construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
ncsha.org

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events

HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Amtrak hiring in Delaware and other locations

Amtrak is seeking candidates for jobs in Delaware and throughout its system. Northern Delaware has a wide range of Amtrak operations and, in the past, employed 1,000 people. The carrier made sharp cuts in service during the pandemic, but has been restoring its schedule as demand increased. Amtrak has about...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
lvpnews.com

Collins will continue his career at Delaware

Liberty swimmer Addison Collins will be entering the University of Delaware as a Pennsylvania state champion when he continues his academic and athletic career as a Blue Hen this fall. Collins was part of the Hurricane 200 free relay team that captured PIAA state gold this past March while also...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Announces Store Opening Date in Delaware; Jared Fedor Details

WILMINGTON, DE - A new location is joining the Wegmans store network, and the retailer recently announced its upcoming opening date. Set to open its doors on October 26, the 84,000-square-foot store situated just outside Wilmington, Delaware, is now looking to fill 185 part-time jobs as hiring and training get underway.
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy