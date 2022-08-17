Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Related
sanatogapost.com
Valley Forge Park Program to Continue with Grant
VALLEY FORGE PA – Money included in Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 budget will ensure Historic Philadelphia Inc., which provides programs for several area historic attractions, continues its presentations at Valley Forge National Historical Park, 157th House District Rep. Melissa Shusterman reported Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). A spokesman for Shusterman said...
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Aug. 20, 2022) compilation consists of 13 obituaries, listed in dated order. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Roy Henry Christman, 61, of Maidencreek Township, born...
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown Library Names Stout as Executive Director
BOYERTOWN PA – Denise Pulgino Stout, who only a year ago joined the Boyertown Community Library (at top) as its youth services librarian, has been promoted to library executive director, its Board of Trustees said Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022). Stout “was an unexpected treasure” when she began working at...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown’s VideoRay Lands ‘Large’ U.S. Navy Order
POTTSTOWN PA – VideoRay LLC, the Pottstown-based manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), said Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) it landed “a large and diverse order” for its Defender-model products from the U.S. Navy. The company, which currently reports annual revenues of more than $30 million, did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
Ride the painted zebras (at top) this weekend at the Carousel at Pottstown to benefit Steel River Playhouse. The weekend weather will be just fine, forcasters claim, for the returning Philadelphia Folk Festival in Upper Salford, a country fair in Spring City, and a butterfly festival as well as the new fire station dedication and parade, both in Phoenixville. Get served pancakes in Lower Frederick, and ice cream in Boyertown. Ride the carousel in Pottstown, or the train in Boyertown.
sanatogapost.com
Discovery Center Guests Enjoyed Exploring Space
POTTSTOWN PA – Space is the place, the Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center demonstrated Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022), where kids can learn about new technologies, be inspired by heroic adventurers and, probably not surprisingly, have fun discovering what might be new about familiar objects right here at home. Discovery...
sanatogapost.com
422 East Truck, Motorcycle Accident Reported Friday
CALLED FOR ASSISTANCE – Emergency teams from Goodwill Ambulance, Lower Pottsgrove Police, and Sanatoga and Ringing Hill Fire companies arrived Friday (Aug. 19, 2022) at around 7:12 a.m. on U.S. Route 422, about a third of a mile east of its Armand Hammers Boulevard interchange, to a call by Montgomery County dispatchers for what was said to be a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a truck. No information has yet been made available regarding who, if anyone, was injured, or to what extent; the accident’s cause, or information about the vehicles or drivers involved. Eastbound traffic on 422 was significantly delayed for about a period during otherwise rush-hour commuter traffic. The eastbound left lane remained open for vehicles to slowly pass under the direction of fire police.
sanatogapost.com
Stowe Woman Arrested Tuesday for Drug Possession
WYOMISSING PA – A 23-year-old Stowe woman, who initially was stopped Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police for potential vehicle code violations, was later arrested for drug possession as a result of an investigation, according to their report. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said...
Comments / 0