ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Households face another interest rate hike as inflation rate soars to 18% for nation’s poorest

Struggling households could be hit with another big increase in the cost of borrowing after new figures showed prices were spiralling even higher than expected and inflation could now hit a staggering 18 per cent for Britain’s least well-off.There appears to be no end in sight to surging prices and falling living standards as inflation jumped into double digits for the first time since 1982. Figures announced on Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 10.1 per cent in the year to July – outpacing analysts’ expectations and leaving the UK with the worst inflation rate of any leading economy.The poorest households...
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'

Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Daily Mail

The areas where house prices are tumbling at the fastest rate in 40 years – as mortgage-holders brace for a 'super-sized' rate rise

Some of Australia's wealthier areas are suffering the sharpest drop in property values, as surging interest rates spark the steepest housing market downturn in four decades. For the third straight month, the median national home price fell in July - this time by 1.3 per cent, new CoreLogic data showed. House and unit values together have fallen by two per cent over three months.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Great Britain#Cost Of Living#Conservative Party#A Treasury#Sse#Firmus#Bbc Radio Ulster#French
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price

Comments / 0

Community Policy