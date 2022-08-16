Read full article on original website
Related
Kids Under 17 Will Need A Contract To Use Warrensburg Community Center
Over the past couple of years, at least a few times a year there have been reports on Facebook or in Warrensburg relevant Facebook groups about unruly, inconsiderate, teens and tweens using or hanging out at the Warrensburg Community Center. Now, Warrensburg Parks and Recreation is attempting to rectify the problem.
Sedalia Parks Scarecrow Decoration Contest Is Back
Last year, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation decided to try a new contest. Basically you just had to put up and decorate a scarecrow in your yard. I know it's not Spooky Time quite yet, but the Parks and Rec have announced they're bringing it back so you can start your planning and scheming now.
Wednesday is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Tomorrow (Wednesday) is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair. The day starts at 9 a.m., at the Mathewson Exhibition Center with vendor exhibits and booths on the Exhibition arena floor, followed by Bingo at 10 a.m., and line dancing lessons at 11:30 a.m. Special guests will include: Ms....
800 FFA Members Help ‘Feed Missouri Kids’ at Mo State Fair
The Lowel Mohler Building was a beehive of activity Tuesday morning as about 800 FFA members converged on the facility to take part in “Feeding Missouri's Kids.”. The project began in 2017, and this year around 150,000 packaged meals were picked up & distributed by area food banks. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Parents You Can Get A Break From Your Kids
If you're a parent of a child ages five to twelve and you need a night away from them, Sedalia Parks & Recreation can help. Sedalia Parks & Recreation is holding a Kids Night In at the Heckart Community Center on Friday night, September 30, between 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT. Kids will engage in great fun activities including swimming and games. Pizza will be served for dinner.
WILS, SFD Driver Recognized by Sedalia Council
Monday night's City Council meeting began with a proclamation and a promotion. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson read a proclamation conferencing WILS (West Central Independent Living Solutions). The proclamation recognized the 25th anniversary of WILS. According to WILS statistics, 51 percent of the staff at WILS have some type of disability....
Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sedalia Woman Arrested in Death of Infant at Unlicensed Day Care
Early Thursday morning around 3 a.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested 32-year-old Ashley Kratzer of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant,...
Thieves Get Away with Two Trailers & a Grill
Sedalia Police took a theft report at Tractor Supply, 3901 W. Broadway, on Wednesday morning. An employee said that sometime overnight, someone stole two trailers and a grill, collectively valued at $7,616.42.
Nearly $4100 In Equipment Stole From Orschelen’s
On Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Orschelen's Farm & Home for a theft report. Police spoke with an employee, who said that on Saturday evening, Aug. 6, two men stole $4,099.98 worth of equipment. Surveillance from a nearby business showed two men in a white pickup truck...
S&P Raises City of Sedalia’s Credit Rating One Half Point
The City of Sedalia's credit rating increased by a half point last week after Standard & Poors Global conducted a review. Back in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first made itself known in Sedalia, Sedalia's credit rating was AA- stable. The uncertainty of the pandemic, added to the fact that Sedalia was borrowing money at the time to build the Heckart Community Center, prompted S&P to lower the outlook on the rating from stable to negative.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0