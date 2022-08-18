ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

Sun returns for the end of the week in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiWzV_0hKMtYgB00

WHAT'S NEW: A mix of sun and clouds and hotter temperatures to finish the week..

WHAT'S NEXT: A drought update is set to come out Thursday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunshine will return to finish off the week before a chance for drought relief next week.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a spotty shower early. Then dry with partial clearing by the morning. Lows around 64.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 84 degrees. Lows near 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbKsF_0hKMtYgB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQY5v_0hKMtYgB00

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hot with highs around 87 degrees. Lows near 67.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Warm and humid. Highs around 87. Lows near 66.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid. An isolated shower is possible. Highs around 86. Lows around 68.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with on-and-off showers possible. Latest model trends have the rain starting later in the evening or even on Tuesday. Highs around 84. Lows around 68.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XN5M_0hKMtYgB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8gQm_0hKMtYgB00

