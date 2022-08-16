Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
How to Capture Vertically Oriented Photos With a Drone
A drone allows you to take photographs to the next level. There is only one downside for most drones I know of. The camera can’t be tilted for vertical shots. That doesn’t mean you can’t shoot vertical images. The solution is a panorama. Although not everyone is...
How to use Google's Sound Amplifier app
With Google Sound Amplifier, you can amplify the sounds that are important to you, while blocking out distracting surrounding noise.
komando.com
3 new ways Google Maps will make life easier
You might use Waze as a navigation tool to get around town, but nothing beats Google Maps for getting a bird’s eye view of your surroundings. The highly-detailed mapping application is continually updated by Google, adding more features to fly around the globe quickly. You can even travel back in time! Tap or click here for a Google Map trick to see your house from years ago.
Exclusive: The numbers that show Zoom, not Teams, is the king of video conferencing
Microsoft Teams has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity over the last few years, but Zoom is still the most dominant force in the video conferencing market, new figures suggest. Data provided to TechRadar Pro by digital intelligence platform SimilarWeb shows the Zoom download page has consistently attracted a greater...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snap Nixes Pixy, Its Selfie Drone for Snapchat
Pixy, we hardly knew ye. Less than four months after Snap CEO Evan Spiegel unveiled Pixy, a drone-powered camera that can record videos and photos for sharing on Snapchat, the company is shutting down development of the device. Pixy, currently priced at $250 apiece, remains available for purchase in the U.S. for now (presumably until inventory runs out). According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, Spiegel informed staffers in a recent Q&A session that the Pixy project was getting scrapped as part of a reprioritization of company resources. Snap declined to comment on the decision to shut down Pixy. Snap Inc....
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
The best camera drones in 2022: take your photography & video to the skies
These are the best camera drones for aerial photography and videography, both for cameras and flight controls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Meta's Own AI Chatbot Says Company "Exploits People for Money"
Meta‘s new chatbot BlenderBot 3 appears to be turning on its own creator, according to the BBC. In a recent exchange between the AI and the British news agency, the chatbot was asked about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to which it answered: “He did a terrible job at testifying before congress. It makes me concerned about our country.” It went on to add that “Our country is divided, and he didn’t help with that at all…His company exploits people for money and he doesn’t care. It needs to stop!”
The Windows Club
How does Windows find my location automatically?
Just like smartphones use our physical location to recommend shops and restaurants or help us with directions, Windows does the same thing. However, Smartphones using our physical location make sense as it asks for location permission. But how does Windows find my location automatically? Most computers do not come with GPS, which can help the computer to detect our location. Well, if you have been thinking the same, then in this post, I will be explaining everything you need to know about Windows location usage.
Phone Arena
TikTok's in-app keyboard on iOS has the capability of stealing personal data you type
How secure would you feel if Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok were able to track every keystroke you made on your iPhone? According to Felix Krause, developer of a website called InAppBrowser.com (via The Verge), the in-app keyboard used by popular apps such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram has the potential to use JavaScript to grab your credit card data, address, passwords, and more without your permission on iOS.
Business Insider
How to turn off Snapchat notifications in 2 ways
You can turn off all Snapchat notifications using the Settings app on your iPhone or Android. If you prefer, you can also disable specific kinds of Snapchat notifications using the Settings page in the Snapchat app. Here's how to disable notifications for Snapchat using whichever method you prefer. It's easy...
protocol.com
No tools for you
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: a summary of our recent reporting on the increasingly aggressive U.S. strategy to target chipmaking tools destined for China, how Intuit deals with automated tax return-reading software and a troubling pattern at SAP. Kick ’em in the tools. Under the leadership of...
9to5Mac
WhatsApp for iOS plans to bring Stories-like feature to the chat list
WhatsApp for iOS is always working on a handful of new features. Over this year, the app introduced Reactions, the ability to migrate the chat history from iOS to Android – and vice-versa –, and many more other features. But now, Mark Zuckerberg’s messenger app is planning to add a bit of a controversial feature: the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp’s chat list.
protocol.com
Apple wants workers back in the office. Is your company next?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Are you as obsessed with reading about other people’s weird obsessions as I am? My former colleague David Pierce writes about his addiction to DeskTube (his name for the YouTube videos dedicated to setting up your home desk). Today tech company leaders weigh in on Apple’s return-to-work plan (it’s real this time). Plus, hiring managers think skills are more important than college degrees. So why are they hesitant to hire people with the skills and without the degrees? And your boss might be a deepfake.
protocol.com
Does your boss sound a little funny? It might be an audio deepfake
As a cyberattack investigator, Nick Giacopuzzi’s work now includes responding to growing attacks against businesses that involve deepfaked voices — and has ultimately left him convinced that in today's world, "we need to question everything." In particular, Giacopuzzi has investigated multiple incidents where an attacker deployed fabricated audio,...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Driving Mode in Google Assistant
If you didn’t get the memo, Google has replaced the Android Auto app with Google Assistant's driving mode. As long as you have a reasonably up-to-date Android smartphone, you can use the driving mode in Google Assistant—and you don’t need to download it via the Play Store like Android Auto.
protocol.com
What the 15% minimum tax means for your company
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how the new 15% corporate minimum tax will impact tech companies. Then in D.C., Sen. Chuck Schumer has been receiving direct donations from key tech players just as he’s supposed to be gathering antitrust votes. And there’s some new data out claiming to show the explosive growth of Apple Pay sign-ups, even as payments competitors cry foul.
Meta Warned Workers To Shape Up: Now It's Firing Them At Random Using An Algorithm
Meta Platforms Inc META, formerly known as Facebook, in June told its employees that it planned to not only reduce its hiring target, but it was going to "turn up the heat" on employees via stricter performance management with the intention of weeding out underperforming employees. If turning up the...
technewstoday.com
How to Save Clipboard Images on Mac, Windows, Linux
When you screenshot/copy an image from the web or your local storage, it is stored in Clipboard. The contents on the clipboard are not stored permanently, so you have to save them onto your system disk manually. However, your computer most probably has a built-in application to do so. You...
Comments / 0