Mrs. Stacy Carol Williams, age 49, of Seymour, passed away Monday, August 15 at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. Stacy was born January 17, 1973, in Salem, Indiana, the daughter of Phyllis Carol Banks Barkley. She was a member of Lakeview Church of Christ in Columbus. Stacy was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1991 and Indiana University, Class of 1995. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority at IU. Stacy loved babies and was a supervisor for the Department of Child Services in North Vernon.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO