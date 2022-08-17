FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fill the bus
You can help Mosier Family Chiropractic fill a bus with school supplies for local Washington County school children in need. The promotion runs through Aug. 31, 2022. New patients who donate school supplies valued at $20 or more can receive a free consult, exam, X-rays (if needed) and report of findings. Regular patients are encouraged to contribute supplies, too!
Farmer's Market continues
The Washington County Farmer's Market continues to have quality produce and other local items on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. til noon and some Tuesday evenings. Time is running out for fresh vegetables as the summer months wind down, so don't miss your opportunity to enjoy the freshness and support local farmers.
GKN gives back
Local GKN Sinter Metals employees wished for children to go back to school with everything they needed to have a successful year, so they held a BTS fundraiser. “It was a huge success,” said Kim Doane, HR generalist at GKN. All three county elementary schools received supplies that...
Richard D. Gwaltney
Richard W. Gwaltney, age 78 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in his residence. Born December 1, 1943 in Centrailia, Illinois, he was the son of the late Henry R. and Leota (Harris) Gwaltney. He was a self employed Computer Programmer and served in the the U. S....
Stacy Carol Williams
Mrs. Stacy Carol Williams, age 49, of Seymour, passed away Monday, August 15 at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. Stacy was born January 17, 1973, in Salem, Indiana, the daughter of Phyllis Carol Banks Barkley. She was a member of Lakeview Church of Christ in Columbus. Stacy was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1991 and Indiana University, Class of 1995. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority at IU. Stacy loved babies and was a supervisor for the Department of Child Services in North Vernon.
Johnny M. Stephens
Johnny M. Stephens, age 66 of Salem, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Born November 28, 1955 in Washington County, he was the son of John William (Bill) and Pauline (Deaton) Stephens. Johnny was a retiree of Local 175 Carpenters Union, working in heavy highway and power plant construction. He...
New race division at Sportsdrome
Kentuckiana Kart Racing (KKR) has started a new division at the Sportsdrome in Clarksville, with Radio Flyer Go Karts. The karts are model 940Z. This model is 24 vdc battery operated and has selected speeds of 2.5, 5, and 8 miles per hour. They can also be used for drifting and spinning.
High school football season is underway
A mid-August tradition is the start of the high school football season!. Salem got things started with a Mid Southern showdown against North Harrison. The Lions came out on the short end of the battle of the Cats. On the west side of the county West Washington hosted Eastern at...
