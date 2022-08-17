The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania's (BFTP_NEPA) Board of Directors has approved the investment of $134,750 in support of regional economic development. Three companies from BFTP_NEPA's 21-county service area received funding. The investment identified as a continuation project indicates that the client achieved pre-determined milestones and is receiving more funding to accomplish additional project work.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO