Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Proposed water rate charges are misguided
A $42.8 million water bond issue passed by Columbia voters in 2018 was to be dedicated to fund rehabilitation projects for the aging McBaine Water Treatment Plant, the West Ash Pump Station, the new Southeast Booster Pump Station and the Southwest Elevated Storage Tank. The original bond issue forecast the...
Columbia Missourian
Students roll into Columbia with packed cars and U-Hauls
The students are back. MU freshmen and returning students flocked to campus and downtown Columbia throughout the week in preparation for the fall semester. The week was full of U-Hauls, shopping trips, campus activities and time spent with new and old friends.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Parks and Recreation updates park and trails master plan
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department showcased the updated parks and trails master plan at its first public input meeting Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market. The master plan includes updates to neighborhood parks, trails and open space plans and serves as a guide for future development. The last update was in 2013.
Columbia Missourian
Judge to bring jury from Greene County in one Fiji hazing case
A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing connected to the incident involving Daniel Santulli last fall will receive a jury from outside of Boone County. If criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz, a former member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, go to trial, jurors will be selected from Greene County.
Columbia Missourian
Choo-Choo! Model train show pulls into town
Model trains chugged along tracks to the excitement of visitors who attended the second train show of the year on Saturday. The show was hosted at the Rock Quarry House by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Central Missouri Chapter of the Train Collectors Association.
Columbia Missourian
Neighbors complaining about remote-controlled airplanes try to get the city's attention
Dueling interests between a remote-controlled airplane club and the neighborhood where the planes are flown might end up in the hands of the Columbia City Council. Residents of a neighborhood near city property leased to the club for an airfield say they have been complaining about the matter for more than five years.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Aug. 18, 2022
Joseph Mahan, 82, of Columbia died Aug. 14, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a private interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Donald Bolin, 88, of Columbia died Aug. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of...
Columbia Missourian
Repair work to cause closures on Cherry Street beginning Monday
The westbound lane, metered parking spaces and the northern sidewalk of Cherry Street between South Sixth Street and South Seventh Street will be closed due to nearby repair work beginning at 7 a.m. Monday. According to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department, the closures are because of...
Columbia Missourian
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge kick off the football season with a jamboree
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge played at a jamboree Friday at Battle High School. Each team had the chance to play against the other two teams. The game started at 7 p.m. with Battle competing against Rock Bridge. The teams will all play their first games of the regular season Friday.
