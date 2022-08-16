ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: Proposed water rate charges are misguided

A $42.8 million water bond issue passed by Columbia voters in 2018 was to be dedicated to fund rehabilitation projects for the aging McBaine Water Treatment Plant, the West Ash Pump Station, the new Southeast Booster Pump Station and the Southwest Elevated Storage Tank. The original bond issue forecast the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Students roll into Columbia with packed cars and U-Hauls

The students are back. MU freshmen and returning students flocked to campus and downtown Columbia throughout the week in preparation for the fall semester. The week was full of U-Hauls, shopping trips, campus activities and time spent with new and old friends.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Parks and Recreation updates park and trails master plan

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department showcased the updated parks and trails master plan at its first public input meeting Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market. The master plan includes updates to neighborhood parks, trails and open space plans and serves as a guide for future development. The last update was in 2013.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Judge to bring jury from Greene County in one Fiji hazing case

A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing connected to the incident involving Daniel Santulli last fall will receive a jury from outside of Boone County. If criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz, a former member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, go to trial, jurors will be selected from Greene County.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia Missourian

Choo-Choo! Model train show pulls into town

Model trains chugged along tracks to the excitement of visitors who attended the second train show of the year on Saturday. The show was hosted at the Rock Quarry House by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Central Missouri Chapter of the Train Collectors Association.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Aug. 18, 2022

Joseph Mahan, 82, of Columbia died Aug. 14, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a private interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Donald Bolin, 88, of Columbia died Aug. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Repair work to cause closures on Cherry Street beginning Monday

The westbound lane, metered parking spaces and the northern sidewalk of Cherry Street between South Sixth Street and South Seventh Street will be closed due to nearby repair work beginning at 7 a.m. Monday. According to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department, the closures are because of...
COLUMBIA, MO
