digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis shares picture of final day on set after Frankie exit
EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared a photo from her final day on set, following news that she's leaving the soap. Rose has played Frankie Lewis since 2020, becoming the first deaf actor to play a regular deaf character on the BBC show. The soap confirmed earlier this week that...
digitalspy.com
Characters who always use to have big stories, but now don't
What characters had / always use to get big storylines, but now no longer do...and why is this?. Growing up Rodney, Eric, Bob, Zac were main players in Emmerdale. I know with Zac it's been old age and illness that has lead to less appearances over the years. Sonia in...
digitalspy.com
Couples who split up because an actor left
The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
digitalspy.com
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
The week in TV: Red Rose; Marriage; Bad Sisters; The Sky at Night
The makers of Sex Education concoct a gripping tech horror; Sean Bean and Nicola Walker bicker beautifully; and Sharon Horgan’s new sibling comedy is a hoot
digitalspy.com
Will we see a Rumba get a perfect score this year?
We’ve never seen it before in the main series. Could this be the year?. We’ve never seen it at all; even Christmas and Sport/Comic Relief have capped out at 39/40, but Craig did give Rachel Stevens a 10 once… only for Alesha to give a 9. Posts:...
digitalspy.com
The most unpleasant soap characters
I’m not talking about full blown villains but feel free to add some if you want. - Mandy Dingle - A controlling mother who won’t let her son make his own decisions. - Chas Dingle - The current wicked witch of ED. - Honey Mitchell - A snob...
digitalspy.com
Aidan Turner's The Suspect air date confirmed by ITV
Aidan Turner's new ITV series The Suspect has been given an air date. The upcoming thriller is set to see the Poldark actor play a successful doctor who gets entangled in the death of a young woman. ITV have confirmed that the show will premiere on Monday, August 29 at...
digitalspy.com
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher shares real life Kennedy family reunion after show axe
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher has shared a sweet snap of a real-life Kennedy family reunion. The long-running Australian soap came to an end earlier this month after 37 years on screen, with Fletcher playing the role of Dr Karl Kennedy for 28 years. On Instagram, Fletcher shared a photo of...
digitalspy.com
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after cardiac incident
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris on the TV series, has been hospitalised following a "cardiac incident". The news was revealed in a new statement on the star's Instagram page, which said that he is now "doing fine" following the hospital trip. "Nicky sends his...
digitalspy.com
Death In Paradise fans worried Ralf Little will soon leave following cryptic post
Death In Paradise fans were left worrying that Ralf Little will soon leave the BBC crime drama following a cryptic message posted on his social media. The DI Neville Parker actor has been a series regular since season nine, but there have been some concerns about his future on the show after he posted a throwback photo of himself before he was cast in the role, along with the caption:
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon boss reveals brutal scene where children "beat each other senseless"
House of the Dragon may be moving away from Game of Thrones' unflinching depiction of sexual violence, but there are still set to be some difficult scenes in the upcoming spin-off. As we inch ever closer to House of the Dragon's long-awaited premiere this weekend, showrunner, executive producer, and director...
digitalspy.com
Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville hints at show spin-off
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has suggested a spin-off from the show may not be out of the question. While the TV series came to an end seven years ago, it has since produced two movies, the most recent – A New Era – coming out only a few months ago.
digitalspy.com
Actor Bruce Montague dies
British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,511. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
