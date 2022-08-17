Read full article on original website
Shooting in Allentown leaves man dead, another wounded: police
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown that left one man dead and another wounded. The Lehigh Valley coroner tells CBS3 a 28-year old man was shot just after 2 a.m. at 15th and Union Streets on Saturday.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Allentown police tell CBS3 the second victim is in stable condition.Authorities say no arrests have been made.
It took a day and a half to confirm Musikfest shooting. We deserve better. | Turkeys & Trophies
There was a loud noise. Police flooded the scene. Clearly something serious happened in Bethlehem during Musikfest, the largest free music festival in the United States. It took a day and a half before police confirmed someone was shot. All we knew for 36 hours was that police had responded to an “isolated incident.” Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott explained to lehighvalleylive.com that the victim isn’t cooperating with police, that they don’t know who shot the 20-year-old and that it’s possible the young man shot himself. Her concern about spreading unnecessary fear is warranted, but we feel the best way to offset anxiety and rumors is to share what information you know with the public as quickly as possible. If you let people know someone was shot, their imaginations won’t spiral out of control. They won’t be forced to look for answers from their Facebook friends. You might even prompt someone to come forward with information to help investigators. This turkey doesn’t detract from the work of the rank-and-file Bethlehem officers, who Kott praised for their handling of the incident and for keeping Musikfest safe. Keeping more than a million festival goers safe is a monumental undertaking. Kott deserves some credit for explaining to lehighvalleylive.com why she held off confirming the shooting. Hopefully there won’t be another shooting at Musikfest. If there is, we hope Kott will take the initiative to share what she knows as quickly as she can, so lehighvalleylive.com can do its job keeping the public informed and keeping residents from wondering and worrying.
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
6 children, 5 adults displaced in Allentown fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. "I woke up to...
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
1 of 2 male shooting victims dies of his wounds, Allentown police say
One of two male victims of a shooting reported early Saturday in Allentown has died of his wounds, according to city police. Officers were called about 2 a.m. for the report of gunfire in the area of South 15th and Union streets, police Capt. Thomas Anderson said in a news release.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Police: Missing Slatington man found safe
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found. Joby Bauer is safe, police said. Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
Police Investigate Starbucks Wallet Theft: Credit and Debit Cards Used at Multiple Establishments
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville Station are investigating a Theft/Access Device Fraud incident that occurred on June 15, 2022. The victim, who was patronizing the Starbucks located on North Krock Road, Lower Macungie Township, Montgomery County, had her wallet stolen from her purse by the pictured suspect. The wallet contained several credit and debit cards, which were subsequently used at multiple establishments. The victim reported a total loss of $3,510.51. The suspect used the credit cards at CVS, Walgreens, Red Stone American Grill, Royal Farms, and Saks 5th Avenue in Allentown, Plymouth Meeting, and King of Prussia.
Woman shot in the head, man shoots himself during arrest in Berks County, police say
Police were trying the save a woman's life when they say her shooter turned the gun on himself. The 55-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived at the 100 block Park Avenue in Reading on Saturday. A 40-year-old man, identified as the shooter, was also located on the scene.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Cops: ATV Rider, Not Wearing Helmet, Killed in Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County say an ATV rider was killed in a crash late Friday night. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 11 PM near the railroad crossing on Little Mill Road. A police investigation revealed a 2007 Honda ATV being driven by 24-year-old James...
Northampton County man sentenced for corrupting teen girl in Shickshinny
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Northampton County was sentenced in Luzerne County Court for corrupting a 17-year-old girl in Shickshinny. Kristopher Allan Hoglund, 32, of Bath, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 15 months probation on a charge of corruption of a minor. Hoglund pled guilty to the charge June 27.
Quakertown Police looking for missing man
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Quakertown, Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing man. Adam Smith went missing from 134 East Broad Street on Thursday, August 11, according to a news release from borough police. Smith, 39, is six feet tall, weighs approximately...
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
Delaware County activists say police, borough not being transparent in death of Fanta Bility
Community activists say the borough isn't being transparent when it comes to the investigation. Activists held a press conference to address their concerns Thursday morning in front of Sharon Hill Borough Hall.
Allentown fire damages 3 homes on Liberty Street, 2 people hurt (UPDATE)
Three connected homes were damaged by a three-alarm fire Friday morning in the 1500 block of Liberty Street in Allentown and two people were hurt, the city fire department reports. The three-alarm blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. with someone trapped inside, Capt. John Christopher said. It appeared to begin...
ALLENTOWN TO HOST NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY IN 1ST & 6TH WARDS
The City of Allentown will host a neighborhood block party in the1st and 6th Wards in partnership with the Cohesion Network, an organization that celebrates community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. The block party caps the neighborhood planning activity recently completed for the 1st and 6th Wards as part of Allentown...
A rash of car break-ins in Bucks County has neighborhood feeling "violated"
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are urging people to lock their car doors after a number of break-ins earlier this week. The group is organized, but the targets are random.Police say it's rare to have one break-in a night, but this week, they had more than two dozen in a few hours."It's really creepy and you do feel violated," Liz McGovern said. "You just don't understand it. It's like, why would you do that?"Residents in the Fairways subdivision are left stunned and confused.Early Wednesday morning, thieves hit six communities, breaking into 25 cars. One of them was McGovern's."When...
Update: 4-year-old boy located safe
UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
FBI Crime Stats Show Bucks County’s Safest Places to Live
Nine Bucks County communities make list of safest in Pennsylvania. Bucks County is home to nine of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data from FBI crime statistics. Cities...
