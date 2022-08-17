Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives
Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Jennifer Williams Reflects on Relationship With Tim Norman Amid His Murder Trial: ‘I Saw a Side to Him That Was Crazy’
'Basketball Wives' star Jennifer Williams dated 'Sweetie Pie's' star Tim for about a year. She says he was aggressive. Norman is now in jail on charges he hired a hitman to kill his nephew.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple’s Hamptons party shut down by cops
The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time. Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin. A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13. The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called...
Comments / 0