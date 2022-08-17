ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives

Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Page Six

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple’s Hamptons party shut down by cops

The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time. Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin. A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13. The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called...
AMAGANSETT, NY

