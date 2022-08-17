ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United report: Atletico Madrid to propose Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal

By Greg Lea
 3 days ago

Manchester United could be offered an Atletico Madrid player in part-exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Portugal international is determined to depart Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Ronaldo informed United of his desire to seek pastures new before the start of pre-season, and he did not join his team-mates on a tour of Thailand and Australia due to a "family issue".

Ronaldo began the 2-1 loss to Brighton on the opening weekend as a substitute, before starting the 4-0 thrashing by Brentford last time out.

Erik ten Hag initially wanted to keep hold of the 37-year-old, but he is now open to a sale provided United are able to secure a replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOYEg_0hKMHDX000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are struggling to find a buyer for a player who is now in the last few years of his career.

The Portuguese wants to join a club competing in the Champions League, and Atletico Madrid is the only potential suitable destination as things stand.

Mendes has a good relationship with the hierarchy at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, while Diego Simeone is intrigued by the possibility of working with the Real Madrid legend.

According to The Times , Atletico are considering a swap deal proposal that would see either Alvaro Morata or Antoine Griezmann head to Manchester in exchange for Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have tried to sign Griezmann in the past, while Morata has Premier League experience from his time with Chelsea .

Simeone is keen to keep hold of the Spaniard, saying at the weekend: "Everyone at the club hopes he continues."

But the long-serving Atletico boss may be open to losing Morata if it allowed the club to sign Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner.

Meanwhile United are now unlikely to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to The Athletic , with the two parties unable to agree personal terms.

