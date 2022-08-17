ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Sony Xperia 1 IV suddenly looks like an even more appealing Android phone

By Robert Jones
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Anyone thinking of upgrading to one of the best Android phones on the market right now in August 2022 should now, more than ever, take a look at the Sony Xperia 1 IV .

That's because, as announced on Sony's official press centre , the Sony Xperia 1 IV has just being awarded the prestigious EISA Multimedia Smartphone of the year award.

EISA, for those not in the know, is the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, which have been active for over 40 years. EISA's purpose is to highlight expertise in imaging and sound technology, so if you win an EISA award then you've done something very right in these areas.

Speaking on just why the Sony Xperia 1 IV Android phone has won its top mobile award this year, EISA says that:

"Sony’s multi-talented smartphone impresses from the outset thanks to its modern, sleek design and the robust glass finish of its display and rear side chassis sides but it’s what users are getting from the inside that’s even more attractive. The Xperia 1 IV features the first ever continuous optical zoom camera system on a smartphone, with moving lenses 85-125mm on the telephoto camera and advanced 120fps read-out image sensor(s) on all lenses. It realises the new standard for professional shooting, either with photography or 4K HDR 120fps video recording. A high-power Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 5000mAh battery round out the specification of what is truly the multimedia king among smartphones."

Here at T3.com we agree with this commentary, and call out these top-shelf features and hardware in our detailed Sony Xperia 1 IV review .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YaWcJ_0hKMHAsp00

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Xperia 1 IV is a hi-tech monster of an Android phone

This EISA award backs up what we've been saying since the phone's launch, if you want an Android phone with state-of-the-art tech in terms of screen, cameras and audio playback, then the Sony Xperia 1 IV is a brilliant choice.

Sony Xperia phones remain nowhere near as mainstream as, say, the best Samsung Galaxy phones are, but the Japanese maker continues to push out handsets with truly excellent hardware suites.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV doesn't just crush it in terms of A/V, either, with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in partnership with a whopping 12GB of RAM granting it laptop-beating power and performance.

Throw in a large 5,000mAh battery and space for up to 1.26GB of storage (256GB internal with support for up to a 1TB microSD card), and it's easy to see why this phone is so impressive and well received.

And, well, this EISA award for best multimedia smartphone, has just made the Sony Xperia 1 IV even more appealing. Fancy a Sony Xperia 1 IV? Today's best prices can be viewed below.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about

The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster

You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Xperia#Android Phone#Android Smartphones#Sony Mobile#Smart Phone#Snapdragon
BGR.com

5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately

Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?

The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
Apple Insider

How to block and report spam calls and texts on iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few oniOS.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Grab Apple's newest iPad Pro without the pro price

You can use iPads for many things, from writing up work to watching your favourite streaming services, or as a portable drawing tablet. And, out of the iPad range, the iPad Pro is the best at doing it all, so when we see a good deal, we get excited! Right now, you can find the 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon on sale for £1,365.03 down from £1,899. (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

314
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy