‘The Next 365 Days’ is the third entry in Netflix’s ‘365 Days’ film series. It is based on the third and final book of Polish cosmetologist and author Blanka Lipińska’s ‘365 dni’ trilogy. In the first film, Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), the head of a Sicilian mob family, abducts Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and declares that he will keep her his prisoner for 365 days and make her fall in love with him. In ‘365 Days: This Day,’ despite the questionable start of their relationship, Laura and Massimo seem very much in love, though she hasn’t told him that she was pregnant when his enemies targeted her and she lost the baby. She comes to believe Massimo is cheating on her and runs away to an island with Nacho (Simone Susinna), who Laura thinks is their gardener. It is later revealed that the man she thought was Massimo is actually his twin brother Adriano, and Nacho is the son of the same enemy that previously came after her.

