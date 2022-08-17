Read full article on original website
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
AP PHOTOS: ‘Wall of Death’ show delivers thrills, memories
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Stunt-driving enthusiasts waxed nostalgic when the “Wall of Death” came to Serbia’s capital. A cylinder-shaped wooden structure was put up by the Danube River in Belgrade so motorcyclists could drive up and around its walls, an act that appears to defy gravity but once was a fixture of carnivals in many parts of the world.
Tekken: Bloodline Ending, Explained: Does Jin Defeat Ogre?
‘Tekken: Bloodline’ is a Netflix fighting ONA and part of the sprawling ‘Tekken’ multimedia franchise. The anime starts between the timelines of ‘Tekken 2’ and ‘Tekken 3’ video games before adapting the storyline of the latter with considerable artistic liberty. The plot revolves around Jin Kazama, who watches his mother die during a fight with an entity known as Ogre. Following his mother’s last instruction, Jin comes to stay with his paternal grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, who begins teaching him the fighting style of their family so he can exact revenge for his mother’s death someday. But before he can face Ogre, he must win the Third King of Iron Fist Tournament. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Is Lifetime’s Big Lies in a Small Town Based on a True Story? Where was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?
Directed by Danny J. Boyle, Lifetime’s ‘Big Lies in a Small Town’ is a thriller movie that revolves around Rachel and her teenage daughter, Hannah. When their car crashes outside a small town with nothing else around, the former realizes that her daughter has gone missing. Not just that, but people start dying one by one as Rachel tries to find Hannah. She soon discovers that her daughter has been kidnapped by a doctor, who, along with his wife, decides to use the teenager to replace the daughter they lost due to tragic circumstances.
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eighth episode of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ season 2 titled ‘Youth and Girlfriend,’ Ruka apologizes to Kazuya for being rude to Mimi the previous day. Kazuya later hires Chizuru for the entire day and the duo goes on a well-planned date. Chizuru tells him about a career-changing opportunity while they are hanging out which leaves Kazuya ecstatic for his rental girlfriend. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ season 2 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
Where Are Cat Trainers Svitlana and Maryna Savitsky Now?
With Netflix’s ‘Inside the Mind of a Cat’ delving deep into the true capabilities of the pouncing felines, we get a complete insight into not just their intellect but also their connection with humans. That’s because this adorably gripping yet relatively mellow documentary features both experts and trainers as they blend science with sentiments to showcase cats are no less than any other pet. Amongst them were Maryna and Svitlana Savitsky of the Savitsky Cats — so now, if you wish to learn more about them, their work, as well as their current standing, we’ve got the details for you.
Rafael Chaouiche From Making The Cut: Everything We Know
An interesting competitive design-themed reality show, Prime Video’s ‘Making The Cut’ brings together a group of enthusiastic designers who are ready to leave their mark on the industry. These contestants are put through several grueling challenges that test their mettle, talent, capability, technique, and attention to detail. Furthermore, the challenges also help the contests handle all aspects of a designing business, and the winner is offered quite a bit of exposure as well as a massive cash prize.
Five Days at Memorial Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
The fourth episode of Apple TV+’s medical drama ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ titled ‘Day Four,’ depicts the fourth day of the isolation of the Memorial hospital building, where thousands are stuck due to the flood that happens after Hurricane Katrina. Memorial’s incident commander Susan Mulderick deals with the lack of resources to evacuate the people in the building, which also includes the staff and patients of LifeCare Hospitals. Chaos starts to ensue in the hospital and the city of New Orleans, as people find it difficult to survive the flood without any assistance from the government. The affecting episode ends with ambiguous developments and here’s our detailed take on the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Is Dragon Ball Super Super Hero on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?
Inspired by Akira Toriyama’s manga series of the same name, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ is a martial arts fantasy adventure movie. The Tetsuro Kodama directorial revolves around the revival of the Red Ribbon Army under the leadership of Commander Magenta and Staff Officer Carmine. Although it was once destroyed by Goku, the group now projects itself as a force for the good in the public eye but they are planning something sinister behind the scenes. If you are also excited about the film’s release and plan to watch it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the premise and streaming details of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.’
The Next 365 Days Ending, Explained: Does Laura End Up With Massimo or Nacho?
‘The Next 365 Days’ is the third entry in Netflix’s ‘365 Days’ film series. It is based on the third and final book of Polish cosmetologist and author Blanka Lipińska’s ‘365 dni’ trilogy. In the first film, Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), the head of a Sicilian mob family, abducts Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and declares that he will keep her his prisoner for 365 days and make her fall in love with him. In ‘365 Days: This Day,’ despite the questionable start of their relationship, Laura and Massimo seem very much in love, though she hasn’t told him that she was pregnant when his enemies targeted her and she lost the baby. She comes to believe Massimo is cheating on her and runs away to an island with Nacho (Simone Susinna), who Laura thinks is their gardener. It is later revealed that the man she thought was Massimo is actually his twin brother Adriano, and Nacho is the son of the same enemy that previously came after her.
Georgia Hardinge From Making the Cut: Everything We Know
‘Making The Cut’ on Amazon Prime Video is an interesting competitive design reality series that sets a group of great up-and-coming designers against one another in a race for the final title. Throughout its three seasons, the reality series that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host has accumulated a sizable following base. It is renowned for the innovative challenges assigned to highlight the participants’ creativity, skill, technique, and tenacity in their quest to build a name for themselves in the fashion business. The last one standing after all the challenges and elimination emerges as the winner.
Yannik Zamboni From Making The Cut: Everything We Know
Amazon Prime’s ‘Making The Cut‘ is an interesting show for people interested in fashion design and the ideas behind creating specific apparel. The series takes the form of a competitive design reality show and brings together a group of talented fashion designers worldwide. These contestants are then made to battle it out through a series of increasingly difficult challenges created to test their mettle, talent, technique, and vision, among others.
