Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
Louisiana TikToker Shares What Visitors Feel Like in Louisiana
I Will Never Forget When My Friend Was Corrected on Her Pronunciation of New Orleans. It was pretty funny, she started to argue with lifelong residents of New Orleans on how to correctly pronounce it and they finally settled on she was saying it like a "Yankee". Since then I love watching people try and pronounce town names in Louisiana.
Louisiana Tries to Get Retirees Back in Class Teaching
The teacher shortage in Louisiana is a problem in most school districts. This is a nationwide problem as many teachers have left the profession for a variety of reasons. Earlier this year, the National Education Association released a survey showing more than 50% of teachers in the nation were considering retiring earlier than expected. That is twice the number from the 2020 survey.
All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana
For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
Here’s How to Watch Mayor Perkins’ Louisiana Supreme Court Hearing
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins' hearing before the Louisiana Supreme Court regarding his disqualification in the upcoming mayoral race is today at 2 pm and you can watch the proceedings via live stream. The public can watch Louisiana Supreme Court proceedings via live stream when the court is in session here....
Louisiana Supreme Court Hears Perkins Case
Both sides in the Mayor Perkins disqualification case made their arguments Tuesday afternoon before the Louisiana Supreme Court. Each side had 30 minutes to present their case. During each presentation the justices peppered each attorney with questions and comments. Perkins' lawyer, Scott Bickford presented his case first before the justices. The defense case seemed to rest particularly on the 'integrity of the system.' Bickford stated the "Louisiana Legislature made the election code a series of statutes requiring certain things, and does not take innocent and honest mistakes and throws people out."
