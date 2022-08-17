ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to the RiverPark Center. According to the RiverPark Center’s website, The Kentucky Headhunters are a band that plays a hybrid of honky tonk, blues, and Southern rock. Confederate Railroad first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 90s. Some of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro

Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]

A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday

In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun

Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville

In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Western Kentucky Non-Profit Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event September 17th

We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.
HENDERSON, KY
WOMI Owensboro

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville

A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
