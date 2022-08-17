Read full article on original website
The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to the RiverPark Center. According to the RiverPark Center’s website, The Kentucky Headhunters are a band that plays a hybrid of honky tonk, blues, and Southern rock. Confederate Railroad first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 90s. Some of […]
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro
Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
Daviess County Fire Department Annual Golf Scramble Helps Families in Need
Enjoy a great day of golfing with friends and local heroes to support Christmas Wish. The Daviess County Fire Department is looking for sponsors in the community and teams to participate in the golf scramble. Here's how to help. The Daviess County Fire Department has been a major Christmas Wish...
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Would You Like to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims? Here’s How You Can (LIST)
If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;. Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs and services that build a healthy...
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
Evansville Community Farm Hosts Farm-to-Table “Twilight Dinner” Fundraiser
I am so excited to write another article about another local nonprofit having another one of their annual events return to "in-person." This time around, it's the folks at Seton Harvest preparing to host their Twilight Dinner event in September. Feeding the Community. Seton Harvest is a "community-supported agriculture initiative"...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun
Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
Lost River Cave asks community for help in Brown-Eyed Susan removal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Brown-Eyed Susan is a small, yellow coneflower, native to Kentucky. “It serves the local population of pollinators and is just a beautiful sight for all of us that get to walk past it,” said Lost River Cave’s Director of Philanthropy, Katie Cielinski.
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville
In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
Western Kentucky Non-Profit Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event September 17th
We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.
MentorKids Kentucky Director Talks About Upcoming Fundraiser – The Rugged Race
Berly Tillman Sullivan has been the Executive Director of MentorKids KY for eight years. Anyone who knows Berly, knows that she is a ray of sunshine, quick on her feet, and determined to get the job done. She is passionate about serving kids and families through MentorKids Kentucky. MentorKids Kentucky...
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville
A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
