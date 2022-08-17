ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMI Owensboro

Comments / 1

lakeexpo.com

821 Winn Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Great lakefront condo with vaulted ceilings and a relaxing view in the heart of Osage Beach! Top floor but only 12 steps to your unit! This large 2bed/2bath condo has a great layout and nice living space. The second you walk in you'll notice the great natural light coming in from the sky lights, large stone fireplace and you have an amazing lakeview of the Grand Glaize 1MM! Peaceful setting as you can relax and enjoy the views from your lakeside deck. Master suite also has deck access, walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. Refreshing resort like atmosphere with a lakeside pool and large pool deck, playground, beach area, swim platform in the lake to swim to/jump off of, kayaks, water toys, you name it! Even comes with a boat slip just steps away from your unit that also has a lift and dock locker! Incredible location by land and water with many fun things nearby and even boat rentals if you don't have a boat yet! Don't miss out on this TURN-KEY opportunity!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening

Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

MoDOT working to find more information on Sunrise Beach sinkhole

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews worked Thursday to find more information on the sinkhole in Sunrise Beach. MoDOT Area Engineer Danny Roeger said crews were adding sensors underground that will help determine what is underground. “It’s just a common sinkhole that that exists in karst soil properties, where...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 19th, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, or about 80,000 Missourians who don’t have a job. He addressed a large crowd attending Thursday’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He told the audience the two-point-five percent jobless rate is the lowest ever since the state began keeping track of unemployment stats 50 years ago. By comparison, the national unemployment rate last month was three-point-five percent with about five-point-seven million jobless people.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

California Man Injured in Henry County Crash

A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators are working to find out the cause of an overnight house fire in central Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1000 block of N. Eighth Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters said crews were able to put out the fire found inside the home in about 10 The post Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
